Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Liotech Industries Limited (LIOTECH | 544796), one of the leading manufacturers of precision hardware structures and accessories, including door kits, hinges, hooks, aldrops, locks and handles, has announced its unaudited H1 FY27 Financial Results.

Key Financial Highlights of H1 FY27

Total Revenue: ₹3,363.84 Lakhs

₹3,363.84 Lakhs EBITDA: ₹620.82 Lakhs, with an EBITDA Margin of 18.46%

₹620.82 Lakhs, with an Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹472.35 Lakhs, with a PBT Margin of 14.04%

₹472.35 Lakhs, with a Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹353.61 Lakhs, with a PAT Margin of 10.51%

Commenting on the performance Mr. Hiteshbhai Mansukhbhai Bhuva, Managing Director of Liotech Industries Limited, said, “I am pleased to share that H1 FY27 marked an important milestone for Liotech Industries Limited, being our first half-year as a listed company. During the period, our manufacturing plant at Shapar operated close to full capacity, supported by an expanded dealer network, improved product mix and higher realisation per tonne. We also continued to strengthen our market position by passing on major steel price increases to customers while absorbing smaller cost increases wherever required.

Coming to our financial performance, for H1 FY27, Total revenue stood at ₹3,363.84 Lakhs. EBITDA stood at ₹620.82 Lakhs, with an EBITDA margin of 18.46%, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹472.35 Lakhs, translating into a PBT margin of 14.04%. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹353.61 Lakhs, with a PAT margin of 10.51%.

Following our listing in June 2026, we are advancing our expansion plans at the Shapar facility through new machinery installations and additional infrastructure, which is expected to nearly double the built-up area. Looking ahead, we aim to commission the new machinery, expand our presence beyond nine states and gradually scale production, with greater capacity benefits expected in FY28, while maintaining EBITDA margins of 15–16% and strengthening our dealer network.”

Key Operational Highlights – H1 FY27in Kolkata in 1985 as a security site

Listing on BSE SME

Company listed on the BSE SME Platform on 24 June 2026 , following an IPO of 11.22 lakh equity shares at ₹321 per share .

, following an IPO of . Aggregating ₹36.02 Cr, including a fresh issue of ₹28.89 Cr and an offer for sale of ₹7.13.

Use of IPO proceeds

The IPO net proceeds of ₹24.28 Cr were earmarked for machinery, loan repayment, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Plant extension

Construction of two additional floors at the Shapar unit is underway, expected to nearly double the existing 12,632 sq. ft. facility.

Purchase orders

Received purchase orders aggregating ₹6.46 Cr from a domestic entity for supply of architectural hardware, for execution within about 30 days.

About Liotech Industries Limited

NIS Management Limited, founded in Kolkata in 1985 as a securitysites.

The Company operates on a B2B model, catering to the housing, infrastructure, and engineering sectors. Its modern manufacturing facility in Shapar ensures efficient, just-in-time delivery and cost-effective operations. The company offers end-to-end solutions – from design and production to quality testing, packaging, and dispatch. Liotech offers 150+ product specifications across 9 product categories and supplies customers in 9 states and union territories. Its equity shares are listed on the SME Platform of BSE.

In FY26, The Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 7,049.64 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 1,039.62 Lakhs & Net Profit of ₹ 632.01 Lakhs.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)