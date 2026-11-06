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Home > BL News > LPU Makes a Giant Leap in Global Rankings, Surpassing Several IITs & All NITs; Emerges 2nd Among India’s Private Universities in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027

LPU Makes a Giant Leap in Global Rankings, Surpassing Several IITs & All NITs; Emerges 2nd Among India’s Private Universities in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027

LPU Makes a Giant Leap in Global Rankings, Surpassing Several IITs & All NITs; Emerges 2nd Among India’s Private Universities in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027

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Last updated: November 6, 2026 13:43:03 IST

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LPU Makes a Giant Leap in Global Rankings, Surpassing Several IITs & All NITs; Emerges 2nd Among India’s Private Universities in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027

The University rises 33 places in Asia, ranks 12th nationally and secures the 2nd position in India for International Research Network.

New Delhi [India], November 5: Lovely Professional University (LPU) has achieved a significant milestone in the QS World University Rankings Asia: 2027, securing the 154th position in Asia, rising up 33 places from its previous rank of 187th. In India, the university has secured the 12th position overall among government and private institutions and the 2nd position among private universities, ahead of IIT BHU Varanasi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Dhanbad, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Patna, IIT Mandi, IIT Ropar, IIT Jodhpur and all NITs, reaffirming its growing academic and research excellence on the international stage.

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Further strengthening its standing in research, LPU has secured the 15th position in Asia and 2nd position in India overall for the International Research Network. This recognition highlights the university’s expanding global research collaborations, international academic partnerships and efforts to create a research ecosystem that connects students and faculty with opportunities and expertise from across the world.

The latest QS recognition adds to LPU’s impressive performance in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, where the University secured the 4th position in India and entered the global 501–550 ranking band. LPU also emerged as India’s No. 1 private university for Research Environment, for Research Quality LPU secured 4th position in India and 161st globally and for International Outlook, LPU is ranked 9th in India. Together, these achievements reflect the university’s growing emphasis on impactful research, global academic engagement and quality education.

Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, said, “LPU’s achievement in the QS World University Rankings: Asia: 2027 reflects how Indian higher education institutions are increasingly making their mark on the global stage. It is particularly encouraging that LPU has ranked ahead of several IITs and all NITs while establishing itself among India’s leading private universities. This recognition reinforces our commitment to academic excellence, research, innovation and global collaborations. As LPU completes 25 years, our vision is not just to impart education but to create an ecosystem where students become innovators, entrepreneurs and future leaders, contributing to India’s growth and global progress.”

LPU’s progress across these rankings is backed by its comprehensive academic ecosystem, which combines industry-orientated programmes, experiential learning, advanced infrastructure, research opportunities and international exposure. The University offers programmes across disciplines including engineering, management, sciences, agriculture, law, design, health sciences, humanities and sports. Its focus on interdisciplinary learning, modern laboratories, specialised research centres and industry collaborations enables students to gain practical knowledge while developing skills relevant to evolving professional requirements.

The University continues to strengthen its research culture by encouraging faculty and students to work on innovative projects, develop solutions to real-world challenges and collaborate with national and international research organisations. Its emphasis on research-led teaching, innovation, entrepreneurship and technology-driven learning aims to prepare graduates not just for existing careers but also for emerging opportunities across industries.

As LPU marks 25 years of its journey in education, its broader EduRevolution (EduRev) vision is focused on transforming conventional higher education through practical learning, innovation, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence and industry integration. Through this approach, the university aims to empower students to move beyond classroom learning, build entrepreneurial capabilities and develop solutions that create meaningful societal and economic impact.

Further strengthening this student-first approach is LPU’s Earn Your Fee Back initiative, which encourages students to explore opportunities to earn while they learn through their skills, achievements, entrepreneurial ventures and professional engagements. The initiative reflects the university’s commitment to making education outcome-oriented, empowering students with practical experience, financial opportunities and the confidence to shape their own careers.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 6, 2026 1:42 PM IST
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LPU Makes a Giant Leap in Global Rankings, Surpassing Several IITs & All NITs; Emerges 2nd Among India’s Private Universities in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027

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LPU Makes a Giant Leap in Global Rankings, Surpassing Several IITs & All NITs; Emerges 2nd Among India’s Private Universities in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027

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LPU Makes a Giant Leap in Global Rankings, Surpassing Several IITs & All NITs; Emerges 2nd Among India’s Private Universities in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027
LPU Makes a Giant Leap in Global Rankings, Surpassing Several IITs & All NITs; Emerges 2nd Among India’s Private Universities in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027
LPU Makes a Giant Leap in Global Rankings, Surpassing Several IITs & All NITs; Emerges 2nd Among India’s Private Universities in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027
LPU Makes a Giant Leap in Global Rankings, Surpassing Several IITs & All NITs; Emerges 2nd Among India’s Private Universities in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027

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