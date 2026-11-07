Masumi Mewawalla Brings Her Signature Couture Aesthetic to Coffee with Couples

The designer joined Chairman’s Collection by Raymond × Vows Vachan as the exclusive bridal and women’s wear designer partner, bringing her distinctive approach to luxury fashion to a curated wedding experience.

New Delhi [India], November 7: For a bride, choosing a wedding outfit is a personal decision. The fabric, silhouette, embroidery and finishing details all help express her individual style. Good bridal design brings these elements together through thoughtful craftsmanship and a clear understanding of the occasion.

This approach to personal style was reflected at Coffee with Couples (CWC), held on 16 October 2026. Designed as an intimate alternative to a conventional wedding exhibition, CWC brought together couples actively planning their weddings and a selected group of premium wedding partners and experts.

Masumi Rajesh Mewawalla participated as the exclusive bridal and women’s wear designer partner, bringing her expertise in luxury fashion to couples exploring ideas for their wedding celebrations. Her designs combine contemporary aesthetics with traditional Indian influences, with a portfolio spanning bridal, couture and prêt collections.

A Distinctive Design Language Rooted in Craftsmanship

Masumi began her fashion journey with Pink Peacock Couture, which she founded in 2014. The label later became Masumi Mewawalla, reflecting her evolving creative identity. Her work has also featured at Lakmé Fashion Week, including the Winter/Festive 2019 showcase.

Her design aesthetic is known for intricate embroidery, distinctive 3D detailing and the use of rose gold in bridal fashion. Her collections bring traditional Indian craftsmanship into contemporary silhouettes, balancing rich detailing with a modern sense of style.

These elements have a particular place in bridalwear, where every detail contributes to the overall look. From the choice of colour and fabric to the embroidery and silhouette, each element helps define an outfit. Brides today explore a range of styles for their wedding ceremonies and related celebrations, making versatility and individual expression important considerations.

Masumi Mewawalla’s approach to luxury women’s wear reflects this balance between craftsmanship and personal style. Her collections offer brides a range of designs to explore, with attention to detail and aesthetics suited to their wedding celebrations.

Bringing Bridal Fashion into the Wedding Conversation

At Coffee with Couples, curated outfits from Masumi Mewawalla’s collection were selected for the event. The collection catalogue was also made available to participating couples, allowing them to explore her designs while considering their bridal and occasion-wear choices.

The presentation gave couples an opportunity to discover the collection in a more intimate setting. For brides, exploring a designer’s work can help them understand the range of silhouettes, detailing and styling possibilities available for their wedding wardrobe.

As bridal preferences become more individual, designers bring valuable expertise to the process of choosing an outfit. An understanding of embroidery, proportion, colour and silhouette can help brides find designs that reflect their tastes and suit the character of their celebrations. This attention to detail is an important part of Masumi Mewawalla’s approach to luxury bridalwear.

A Curated Experience for Modern Couples

Coffee with Couples was held in association with Chairman’s Collection by Raymond and Vows Vachan, a wedding-focused platform by Party Cruisers, an established name in the events industry. The gathering offered couples a more personal setting in which to explore wedding ideas and engage with selected premium brands and specialists.

Bhargav Rajesh Mewawalla, Masumi’s brother, was also present at the event in support of her participation and presentation of her bridal and women’s wear collection.

The gathering offered couples an opportunity to explore wedding ideas in a more personal setting, with bridal fashion adding a thoughtful dimension to the experience. Through her participation, Masumi Mewawalla brought her distinctive design sensibility and luxury women’s wear collection to the conversation, celebrating individual style in bridal dressing.

About Masumi Mewawalla

Masumi Mewawalla is an entrepreneur and fashion designer whose journey spans television, couture and contemporary fashion. After beginning her career as a child actor in popular Hindi television shows, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kusum and Kutumb, she turned her creative interests towards fashion. At 21, she founded Pink Peacock Couture, inspired by a saree she designed for her mother. The label evolved into the Masumi Mewawala brand, followed by Emblaze, her contemporary prêt and high-street fashion label. Her collections have featured at Lakmé Fashion Week. Her recognitions include Forbes (2024), Mid-Day’s Wonder Women Entrepreneur of the Year (2025) and the Illustrious Alumni Award from H.R. College of Commerce & Economics.

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