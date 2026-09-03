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Home > BL News > MIC Electronics Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary to Enter Defence Electronics and Aerospace Segment

MIC Electronics Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary to Enter Defence Electronics and Aerospace Segment

MIC Electronics Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary to Enter Defence Electronics and Aerospace Segment

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Last updated: September 3, 2026 10:26:11 IST

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MIC Electronics Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary to Enter Defence Electronics and Aerospace Segment

New Delhi [India], September 3: Shares of MIC Electronics Limited (BSE: 532850) may remain in focus after the company announced the incorporation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, MIC Defence Systems Private Limited, aimed at building a presence across defence electronics, aerospace, unmanned systems, artificial intelligence-based defence technologies and related segments.

According to the company’s regulatory filing dated September 2, 2026, MIC Electronics has completed the incorporation of the subsidiary following the Board’s earlier approval on July 31, 2026. The Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, on August 31, 2026.

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MIC Defence Systems Private Limited has been incorporated as a 100% subsidiary of MIC Electronics. The new entity has an authorised share capital of ₹10 lakh, divided into 1 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each, while its subscribed and paid-up capital stands at ₹1 lakh, comprising 10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each.

The subsidiary will operate across a broad range of emerging and strategic technology areas, including defence electronics, defence systems, aerospace, homeland security, unmanned systems, communication systems and surveillance solutions. Its proposed business activities will also cover electronic warfare, artificial intelligence-based defence technologies, cybersecurity solutions and other allied products and services.

The incorporation follows MIC Electronics’ earlier decision to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary with an initial investment of up to ₹10 lakh. The company has now formally operationalised the new entity, marking its stated entry into multiple defence and aerospace technology verticals.

MIC Defence Systems is registered with Corporate Identification Number (CIN) U25200TS2026PTC221997 and has its registered office at Plot No. 192/B, Phase-II, IDA, Cherlapally, Rangareddi, Hindustan Cables Ltd, Hyderabad – 500051, Telangana.

The company has also disclosed that the subsidiary will qualify as a related party of MIC Electronics under the Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable SEBI Listing Regulations, owing to its wholly-owned status.

The latest development expands MIC Electronics’ corporate structure into defence-focused businesses at a time when the company is positioning the new subsidiary across areas such as artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, electronic warfare and cybersecurity. However, the filing does not provide details regarding specific contracts, revenue projections, orders or financial targets for the newly incorporated subsidiary.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 3, 2026 10:26 AM IST
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MIC Electronics Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary to Enter Defence Electronics and Aerospace Segment

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MIC Electronics Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary to Enter Defence Electronics and Aerospace Segment
MIC Electronics Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary to Enter Defence Electronics and Aerospace Segment
MIC Electronics Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary to Enter Defence Electronics and Aerospace Segment
MIC Electronics Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary to Enter Defence Electronics and Aerospace Segment

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