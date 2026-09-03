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Home > Hollywood > ‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton breaks silence after suspension

‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton breaks silence after suspension

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/karan-aujla-receives-warm-welcome-in-australia-after-visa-delay-tour-set-to-continue20260903104336"> <p class="title">Karan Aujla receives warm welcome in Australia after visa delay, tour set to continue</p> <a>

Karan Aujla receives warm welcome in Australia after visa delay, tour set to continue

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Last updated: September 3, 2026 10:55:12 IST

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‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton breaks silence after suspension

Los Angeles [US], September 3 (ANI): Jim Thornton, the longtime announcer of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ has denied any wrongdoing after being suspended from the popular game show amid an investigation by Sony Pictures Television.

Thornton, 61, has denied the allegations through his attorney, who said the TV personality did not break any law or face any criminal charges.

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“…did not engage in any illegal conduct, was not arrested, and has not been charged with any crime,” Thornton’s attorney said in a statement to TMZ.

The attorney also gave details about an alleged incident involving Thornton on a commercial flight in May. According to the statement, law enforcement spoke to Thornton after the plane landed but did not take further action.

“When questioned about the complaint made by a fellow passenger on the flight, law enforcement spoke to him for five minutes or less, immediately determined that no wrongdoing had occurred and told my client he was free to go,” Thornton’s attorney continued.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Thornton was suspended from ‘Wheel of Fortune’ on Tuesday, September 1, as Sony Pictures Television looks into the allegations. The studio also said it would temporarily replace him while the investigation is underway.

“He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation,” Sony Pictures Television said in a statement to PEOPLE. The studio did not share details about the allegations.

The matter reportedly dates back to May, when Thornton was travelling on American Airlines Flight 1276. According to TMZ, a passenger complained to a flight attendant about Thornton during the flight.

American Airlines confirmed that the flight was met by law enforcement after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) following a complaint from a passenger. However, the airline did not identify Thornton or give details about the complaint.

“On May 14, American Airlines Flight 1276 was met by law enforcement upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) following concerns reported by a customer onboard,” the airline said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Thornton joined ‘Wheel of Fortune’ as its announcer in 2011, following the death of longtime announcer Charlie O’Donnell in 2010. O’Donnell had worked on the show from 1975 to 1980 and again from 1989 until his death.

Apart from Wheel of Fortune, Thornton has also worked as an announcer on shows including The Price Is Right and The Soup. He has also lent his voice to The Cleveland Show and Monsters, Inc. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 3, 2026 10:55 AM IST
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‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton breaks silence after suspension

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‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton breaks silence after suspension

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‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton breaks silence after suspension
‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton breaks silence after suspension
‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton breaks silence after suspension
‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton breaks silence after suspension

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