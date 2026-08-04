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Home > BL News > Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Mauritius, graces ICSI’s 5th International Conference

Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Mauritius, graces ICSI’s 5th International Conference

Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Mauritius, graces ICSI’s 5th International Conference

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Last updated: August 4, 2026 20:44:14 IST

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Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Mauritius, graces ICSI’s 5th International Conference

New Delhi [India], August 4: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) inaugurated its 5th International Conference 2026 in Mauritius on 3 August 2026, in the august presence of the Chief GuestDr the Hon Mrs Jyoti Jeetun, Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Republic of Mauritius, and Guest of HonourMr Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India, Port Louis, Mauritius.

Organised on the theme Strengthening Governance in VUCA World, the three-day Conference will conclude with a Study Tour of the Ministry of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Government of Mauritius, on 5 August 2026

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Emphasizing the complexities shaped by global power shifts, Dr the Hon Mrs Jyoti Jeetun said, “Growth without resilience is fragile. In today’s world, where geopolitics shapes market access and regulatory demands, boards must evolve from compliance to adaptive strategies that position the Company Secretary as a crucial boardroom advisor. This conference reaffirms our dedication to institutional cooperation and strengthening our collective international voice to build sustainable, long-term value”.

Highlighting the shared history, kinship, and culture of India and Mauritius, Mr. Anurag Srivastava said, “At this pivotal moment, Company Secretaries act as strategic enablers of investment and cross-border commerce. By strengthening transparency and accountability, they build the governance architecture required to translate our shared ambitions into tangible economic growth.”

Special Session on Mauritius IFC by Mrs. Dovinassy Pillay Naiken, Acting Director, Financial Services Unit, Ministry of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Mauritius, provided an understanding of the robust regulatory framework of Mauritius, strengthening the India – Africa corridor. 

Distinguished speakers from India and Mauritius deliberated on the following thought-provoking sessions spanning the first two days of the Conference:

  • Geopolitics and Risk Oversight in Boardrooms
  • Sustainability for Inclusive Growth
  • India–Mauritius Partnership: A Strategic Gateway to Africa
  • The Registrar Office of Mauritius: A Pillar of Corporate Governance, Business Facilitation and Economic Development
  • Responsible AI for Future-Ready Institutions
  • Stewardship and Value Creation
  • Reimagining Shareholder Participation and Engagement

The ICSI also announced its Global Governance Conference, scheduled for 8–9 January 2027 in Mumbai, India. As a global assembly of eminent dignitaries, government officials, professionals, corporate leaders, academicians, and regulators, the conference is set to chart the course for responsible business worldwide.

Reflecting on the conference theme, CS Pawan G Chandak, President, the ICSI, said, “Governance for the future relies heavily on agile leadership, transparency, and AI-powered innovation. It is with this vision of creating future-ready ethical ecosystems that ICSI is pioneering new benchmarks for corporate oversight and empowering professionals to bridge cross-border trust.

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a premier professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, i.e., the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for the regulation and development of the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. As a proactive body, the ICSI focuses on top-quality education for its students and sets the best standards for CS members. The Institute has over 80,000 members and about 2.5 lakh students on its rolls.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 4, 2026 8:44 PM IST
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Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Mauritius, graces ICSI’s 5th International Conference

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Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Mauritius, graces ICSI’s 5th International Conference

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Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Mauritius, graces ICSI’s 5th International Conference
Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Mauritius, graces ICSI’s 5th International Conference
Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Mauritius, graces ICSI’s 5th International Conference
Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Mauritius, graces ICSI’s 5th International Conference

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