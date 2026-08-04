'Baywatch' set to arrive on Prime Video in India, France, Italy, Spain and more

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > 'Baywatch' set to arrive on Prime Video in India, France, Italy, Spain and more

'Baywatch' set to arrive on Prime Video in India, France, Italy, Spain and more

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/pvr-inox-launches-smart-cinemas-to-offer-affordable-premium-movie-experience-in-tier-iii-cities20260804193549"> <p class="title">PVR INOX launches Smart Cinemas to offer affordable premium movie experience in Tier III cities</p> <a>

PVR INOX launches Smart Cinemas to offer affordable premium movie experience in Tier III cities

Written By:
Last updated: August 4, 2026 20:50:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

'Baywatch' set to arrive on Prime Video in India, France, Italy, Spain and more

Los Angeles [US], August 4 (ANI): Global hit franchise ‘Baywatch’ is now set to head to Canada, India, and Europe, among other territories, following a new multi-territory deal between international distributor Fremantle and Prime Video, reported Variety.

As part of this, the pact also includes the original series’ complete back catalogue, including spin-off ‘Baywatch Hawaii’.

You Might Be Interested In

Following the expansion, viewers in Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Benelux, Switzerland, Austria, Turkey, Canada, Latin America and India will be able to access the new and rebooted 12-episode season of the drama in 2027 along with the past seasons.

Produced by Fremantle and Fox Entertainment, the show is set to debut in the US in January 2027. In the UK, it will land in Sky, considering the Comcast-owned broadcaster recently snapped up the rights to the show.

‘Baywatch’ will follow a new cast of lifeguards in the iconic red swimsuits as they patrol the world’s most famous stretch of sand, navigating ocean dramas and even personal ones. Stephen Amell leads the series alongside Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale and Shay Mitchell as Trina, stated Variety.

Joining them are Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, Brooks Nader as Selene, David Chokachi as Cody Madison, and Livvy Dunne as Grace. On the other hand, original cast members Erike Eleniak, Michael Bergin, and Kelly Packard are guest stars.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Prime Video to bring the new ‘Baywatch’ to audiences across multiple territories, while also giving fans the opportunity to revisit the original series they know and love. Few shows have made as big a splash or had such lasting cultural impact as ‘Baywatch,’ and this landmark deal marks a significant moment for one of the industry’s most eagerly anticipated launches. The excitement surrounding the show has been incredible, and we can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store. This is just the beginning of what we believe will be an exciting new chapter for ‘Baywatch,'” said Michela Di Mondo, Fremantle’s EVP for international distribution, as quoted by Variety.

While Fremantle is repping on international sales, Fox Entertainment Global holds domestic distribution rights. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 4, 2026 8:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: baywatchbaywatch-hawaiiiconic-red-swimsuitsnew seasonocean-dramasPrime Videorebooted-drama

RELATED News

'Godzilla Minus Zero' to world premiere at New York Film Festival 2026

Dave Bautista likely to play Kratos in 'God of War' series after Ryan Hurst's exit

Henry Cavill says his character in 'Warhammer 40,000' shall remain "a secret for now"

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid trigger wedding rumours with matching bands

'Task' Season 2 cast add Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome and others

LATEST NEWS

CHILEAN PESO CLOSES +1.57%, AT 910.50/910.80 PESOS PER DOLLAR

Exclusive-US weighs polysilicon price floor, tariffs to counter China in solar and chips

Mudryk returns as Chelsea hold open training in Hong Kong ahead of Juventus friendly

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on softer oil prices; US jobs data, Fed rate outlook on tap

US weighs polysilicon price floor, tariffs to counter China in solar and chips

Anthropic names global affairs chief to tackle AI policy as Trump tensions persist

Mudryk returns as Chelsea hold open training in Hong Kong ahead of Juventus friendly

UPDATE 1-Novo Nordisk's Q2 profit beats forecasts, raises outlook

Caterpillar lifts 2026 sales growth forecast as AI buildout powers on

New Jersey sues Amazon alleging poor pay and conditions for drivers​

'Baywatch' set to arrive on Prime Video in India, France, Italy, Spain and more

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'Baywatch' set to arrive on Prime Video in India, France, Italy, Spain and more

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'Baywatch' set to arrive on Prime Video in India, France, Italy, Spain and more
'Baywatch' set to arrive on Prime Video in India, France, Italy, Spain and more
'Baywatch' set to arrive on Prime Video in India, France, Italy, Spain and more
'Baywatch' set to arrive on Prime Video in India, France, Italy, Spain and more

QUICK LINKS