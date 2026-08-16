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Home > World > MAGNITUDE 5.8 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES PAPUA NEW GUINEA REGION REGION – GFZ

MAGNITUDE 5.8 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES PAPUA NEW GUINEA REGION REGION – GFZ

MAGNITUDE 5.8 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES PAPUA NEW GUINEA REGION REGION – GFZ

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Published: August 16, 2026 16:37:17 IST

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MAGNITUDE 5.8 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES PAPUA NEW GUINEA REGION REGION – GFZ

MAGNITUDE 5.8 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES PAPUA NEW GUINEA REGION REGION – GFZ

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 16, 2026 4:37 PM IST
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MAGNITUDE 5.8 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES PAPUA NEW GUINEA REGION REGION – GFZ

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MAGNITUDE 5.8 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES PAPUA NEW GUINEA REGION REGION – GFZ
MAGNITUDE 5.8 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES PAPUA NEW GUINEA REGION REGION – GFZ
MAGNITUDE 5.8 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES PAPUA NEW GUINEA REGION REGION – GFZ
MAGNITUDE 5.8 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES PAPUA NEW GUINEA REGION REGION – GFZ

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