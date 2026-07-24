Mr. Prem K. Vora Honoured with Rashtriya Ashok Samman (Bharat Samman); Shares Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

New Delhi [India], July 23: In a proud moment of recognition for leadership and nation-building, Mr. Prem K. Vora, President 2025-2026 of the Electric Merchants Association (EMA) , Mumbai, was conferred with the prestigious Rashtriya Ashok Samman (Bharat Samman) at the National Leadership Conclave held in New Delhi.

The honour recognizes Mr. Vora’s outstanding contribution to India’s electrical trade sector, his commitment to ethical business practices, and his visionary leadership in empowering traders, strengthening MSMEs, and driving sustainable industry growth.

As the youngest President of the Electric Merchants Association, Mr. Prem K. Vora has led the organization with a progressive vision, transforming challenges into opportunities through innovation, collaboration, and strategic leadership. Under his guidance, EMA has actively promoted digital transformation, encouraged the adoption of sustainable business practices through the “Green Electricals” initiative, and strengthened industry representation for the electrical trade.

During the event, Mr. Vora also addressed the Viksit Bharat 2047 Conclave, where he shared his vision for a self-reliant and developed India. Speaking on the future of the country’s trade and industrial ecosystem, he emphasized that MSMEs, trade associations, and local entrepreneurs will play a decisive role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He highlighted the importance of digitization, skill development, fair trade practices, entrepreneurship, and stronger collaboration between industry and government. He also encouraged the wider adoption of green technologies in the electrical sector, stating that sustainable growth and innovation must go hand in hand to build a globally competitive India.

Receiving the honour, Mr. Prem K. Vora expressed heartfelt gratitude to the members of the Electric Merchants Association, his mentors, family, colleagues, and the entire business community.

“Receiving the Rashtriya Ashok Samman is a deeply humbling moment for me. I dedicate this honour to every member of the Electric Merchants Association, every entrepreneur, and every honest trader whose hard work contributes to India’s progress. This recognition inspires me to continue working towards a stronger, more innovative, and self-reliant Bharat,” said Mr. Vora.

Previously honoured with the Global Youth Ambassador Award 2025, Global Youth Ambassador Award 2026, and the Iconic Emerging Leader in the Electrical Industry 2025, Mr. Prem K. Vora continues to earn national recognition for his exceptional leadership and contributions to the electrical industry.

As the driving force behind the Nayan Group of Companies, along with his dynamic leadership at the Electric Merchants Association, Mr. Prem K. Vora continues to inspire entrepreneurs and young business leaders across India through his vision, innovation, and unwavering commitment to nation-building.

The National Leadership Conclave concluded with a collective pledge to work towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, celebrating leaders like Mr. Prem K. Vora who continue to inspire positive change and contribute to India’s growth story.

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