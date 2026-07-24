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Home > Hollywood > 'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits', surprises fans in Scrooge makeover

'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits', surprises fans in Scrooge makeover

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-makers-delay-trailer-launch-ranbir-kapoor-yash-attend-san-diego-comic-con20260724084824"> <p class="title">'Ramayana' makers delay trailer launch; Ranbir Kapoor, Yash attend San Diego Comic-Con</p> <a>

'Ramayana' makers delay trailer launch; Ranbir Kapoor, Yash attend San Diego Comic-Con

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Last updated: July 24, 2026 11:14:12 IST

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'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits', surprises fans in Scrooge makeover

Los Angeles [US], July 24 (ANI): In a much-awaited return to the big screen, Hollywood star Johnny Depp has gone full ‘Ebenezer’ mode!

The much-awaited trailer of Johnny Depp’s upcoming film ‘Ebenezer’ has been unveiled, presenting the actor as the “Master of Misfits” before cutting to Depp’s Scrooge saying, “It’s good to be back.”

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A post shared by Ebenezer (@ebenezermovie)

The trailer briefly teases Ebenezer with his on-screen family, including Daisy Ridley as Emily Cratchit and Sam Claflin as Fred. The infamous Christmas grouch Ebenezer Scrooge is also shown being tormented by the terrifying spirits of Christmas.

From interacting with the Ghost of Christmas Past (Andrea Riseborough) to confrontation with Bob Cratchit (Rupert Grint) and a volatile outburst against Marley (Ian McKellen), the trailer treats audiences to Scrooge’s life throughout the Christmas season.

In a double-treat for fans, Johnny Depp also made a surprise appearance as his Scrooge character on the streets of San Diego’s Gaslamp district, before crashing the Comic-Con. With a transforming makeover, Depp also donned Scrooge’s iconic black coat and a matching top hat.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Ebenezer (@ebenezermovie)

Taking to Hall H, Depp, who hobbled on the stage with a candle, addressed the audience in Scrooge’s signature style and said, “Have you no lives? No responsibilities?” as per Deadline.

An adaptation of Charles Dickens’ popular 1843 work ‘A Christmas Carol’, the film is currently in the works at Paramount Pictures. Directed by Ti West, the film also features Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, Sam Claflin, Arthur Conti, Charlie Murphy, and Daisy Ridley in key roles.

It is set to hit theatres on November 13.

Notably, Johnny Depp, whose cinematic career took a setback following his legal battles, is set to make a major return with ‘Ebenezer’. He also has Lionsgate’s upcoming action-thriller ‘Day Drinker’ alongside Madelyn Cline and Penelope Cruz in the pipeline. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 11:14 AM IST
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Tags: a-christmas-carolcharles-dickensComic Conebenezerhollywood-comebackJohnny Deppscrooge

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'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits', surprises fans in Scrooge makeover

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'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits', surprises fans in Scrooge makeover

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'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits', surprises fans in Scrooge makeover
'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits', surprises fans in Scrooge makeover
'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits', surprises fans in Scrooge makeover
'Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits', surprises fans in Scrooge makeover

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