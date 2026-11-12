Russell Brand's "rise and fall" set to be explored in upcoming documentary

Los Angeles [US], November 12 (ANI): Netflix has announced a documentary on former actor and comedian Russell Brand, days after he was sentenced to prison for 10 years and six months for rape and sexual assault.

It is directed by Olivia Isaacs and produced by Fremantle-owned 72 Films – the company behind ‘Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story’. It will follow Brand from his rapid ascent in comedy to his sharp fall after facing allegations of sexual offences, through to his criminal trial.

A premiere date is yet to be announced.

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“RUSSELL BRAND: OPEN SECRET, a new documentary charting the story of Russell Brand’s meteoric rise and steep fall following allegations of sexual offences, premieres tomorrow on Netflix. The documentary features inside voices and archive footage providing insight into Brand’s life and the investigation run by The Times and The Sunday Times,” Netflix wrote on Instagram, alongside a poster of the documentary.

It draws on insiders and archive material to examine the comedian’s life. It also tracks the investigation carried out by The Times and The Sunday Times, led by the papers’ chief news correspondent Rosamund Urwin and investigations correspondent Charlotte Wace.

Earlier this week, Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault. During the hearing on Monday at London’s Southwark Crown Court, Judge Joel Bennathan delivered the sentence, describing Brand as a “sexual predator” and saying that his fame protected him until 2023, when Channel 4 and The Times of London published allegations about his conduct, reported Deadline.

The judge also pointed out Russell Brand’s “staggering arrogance” in the way he treated women, further calling out his associates for indulging his “dreadful behaviour.”

On the other hand, Brand maintained his innocence, as he told the jury, “Consent is fundamental, essential, necessary, and in many ways more important than the sex itself,” the Deadline report added.

Present during the hearing was Brand’s wife, Laura Brand, who also gave evidence during the trial. She described her husband as “amazingly attentive” and “kind”, telling the jury, “I love him very much.”

Last week, the jury at the Southwark Crown Court had convicted Brand on three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.

However, he was not found guilty on two other counts of rape and one of attempted indecent assault, which was reduced from indecent assault during the trial. Brand had firmly denied all the charges based on allegations made by six women, as per Deadline. (ANI)

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