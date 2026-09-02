Park Medi World gets rerating boost as Ventura raises target price to Rs 406; sees 41.9% upside

New Delhi [India], September 2: Shares of Park Medi World Ltd could witness a potential rerating as Ventura Securities maintained its BUY rating on the hospital chain and raised its target price to ₹406 from ₹284, implying a potential upside of 41.9% from the current market price of ₹286. The brokerage has retained a 24-month investment horizon.

According to the brokerage, Park Medi World’s growth trajectory has strengthened on the back of accelerated bed additions, robust occupancy levels and emerging expansion opportunities. The company is now positioned to achieve its FY28 capacity target ahead of schedule, while its proposed public-private partnership (PPP) with the Uttar Pradesh government could provide an additional medium-term growth lever.

Ventura expects Park Medi World’s revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax to grow at CAGRs of 26.8%, 28.8% and 33.4%, respectively, between FY26 and FY29E. Revenue is projected to reach ₹3,420 crore, EBITDA ₹949 crore and PAT ₹631 crore by FY29E. During the same period, EBITDA margin is estimated to expand from 26.4% to 27.8%, while PAT margin could improve from 15.7% to 18.5%.

The brokerage highlighted Park Medi World’s relatively low capital intensity as a key part of its growth model. Capex per bed currently stands at around ₹37 lakh, while the FY27-FY28 expansion programme is budgeted at a blended ₹36 lakh per bed. Acquisitions have been executed at approximately ₹34 lakh per bed, while brownfield expansion at Palam Vihar is estimated at only ₹25 lakh per bed.

The company’s affordable, volume-led positioning is also reflected in its average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB). Blended ARPOB has increased from ₹26,206 to ₹30,040, supported by a richer case mix and a 440-basis-point year-on-year increase in the super-speciality revenue contribution to 61.7%. Despite the improvement, the brokerage noted that FY27E ARPOB remains below metro peers, leaving room for further improvement as the specialty mix deepens. Park medi Rerating Story.pdf

Occupancy-led operating leverage is another key driver. Hospitals operating above 60% occupancy generate EBITDA margins of around 30-31%, compared with 15-20% for hospitals below that level. New units are EBITDA-positive from the first year at around 10-12% margins. Ventura cited Mohali, where margins have improved from 12-13% in the first year to 18-19% in the second year and around 26% currently.

Park Medi World has a defined pipeline that could add 2,680 beds across greenfield, brownfield, acquisition, O&M and PPP projects. The pipeline includes the 200-bed Febris Hospital in Narela, a 150-bed Mohali expansion, a 200-bed Ambala expansion, a 250-bed proposed Rohtak hospital, a 100-bed Palam Vihar expansion, a 150-bed Zirakpur project and the proposed 550-bed Prayagraj PPP hospital.

The Prayagraj PPP project is particularly significant for the company’s capital-efficient expansion strategy. Under a 45-year concession, Park Medi World will develop and operate a 550-bed multi-speciality hospital with estimated capex of around ₹200 crore, of which ₹76.52 crore, or approximately 38%, is reimbursable. The project carries an annual concession fee of ₹18.10 crore, subject to a 3% annual escalation.

Ventura believes the Prayagraj project strengthens Park Medi World’s Uttar Pradesh cluster alongside Agra and Gorakhpur and could provide a scalable template for adding capacity without a proportionate increase in upfront capital deployment. However, the brokerage noted that no additional PPP projects have been formally announced so far.

The brokerage reiterated its BUY call and revised its target price to ₹406, representing a 41.9% potential upside from ₹286. Key risks identified include slower consumer premiumisation and inflationary pressures on input costs.