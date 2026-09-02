Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh

Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh

Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh

Written By:
Last updated: September 2, 2026 16:27:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 1: Madhya Pradesh’s plastic, packaging and printing industries are set to receive a major boost with Plast Pack 2026, a four-day mega industrial exhibition scheduled from November 27 to 30 at Labh Ganga Exhibition Centre, Indore.

Organised under the leadership of the Indian Plast Pack Forum, the exhibition is being planned on a large scale to bring together leading companies, manufacturers, investors and industry stakeholders from across India and abroad.

You Might Be Interested In

According to Forum President Sachin Bansal, more than 500 leading companies are expected to participate in the exhibition and showcase advanced products, raw materials, high-tech machinery and innovative technologies. The key objective is to create new avenues for industrial investment in Madhya Pradesh while generating employment opportunities at the local level. The event is also receiving support from the Madhya Pradesh government.

To give the exhibition a strong national reach and attract potential investors, roadshows will be organised across 23 major industrial cities in the country. These roadshows will introduce industrialists and investors to Madhya Pradesh’s investor-friendly policies, industrial infrastructure and investment opportunities.

Special zones for various government departments will also be developed at the exhibition venue. Entrepreneurs and investors will be able to directly access information about government schemes, policies and industrial initiatives.

Several prominent institutions have joined the initiative. Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) and Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) are participating as key partners, while the Plastics Machinery Manufacturers Association of India is associated as a supporting organisation.

According to the organisers, more than 500 exhibition stalls and over two lakh visitors are expected at Plast Pack 2026. The event is expected to emerge as a major platform for business networking, technology exchange, investment opportunities, employment generation and the overall growth of the plastic and packaging sector in Madhya Pradesh.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 2, 2026 4:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Meet 10 Noteworthy Companies Shaping New Trends and Opportunities Across India’s Business Ecosystem in 2026

Anthropic back on 'right side' with Trump administration, US Commerce secretary says

Rhetan TMT stock surges 10% upper circuit;  AGM on Sep 16 to consider and approve company borrowing limit to Rs. 300 crore for Business expansion

Anthropic launches AI agent blueprints for retailers ahead of holiday shopping season 

COLOUR WHEEL: Where Colour Becomes Emotion, Memory and Expression

LATEST NEWS

Filipina Eala says handling nerves is all about finding the groove

ASPECT ENERGY'S ALEX CRANBERG SAYS WILL DEVELOP VARIOUS FIELDS IN COMING YEARS UNDER DEAL WITH VENEZUELA

Google escapes ad tech breakup in third Big Tech antitrust loss for US

Mpox infections: Researchers explain why sex brings 'high risk'

Hogwarts reopens! 'Harry Potter' trailer explores Sorting Ceremony, Quidditch, Philosopher's Stone and more

Florida state attorney says Woods' prescription drug use complicated DUI case

BRIEF-Viva Goods Co Buys 17.3 Million Li Ning Co Shares

US government backs OpenAI in New York Times copyright case

Would you try an IV drip bar? What to know about this wellness trend

COLOUR WHEEL: Where Colour Becomes Emotion, Memory and Expression

Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh
Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh
Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh
Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh

QUICK LINKS