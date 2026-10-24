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Home > BL News > Patel Retail Limited Enters Nashik District with New Store at Ghoti; Expands Presence to Four Districts

Patel Retail Limited Enters Nashik District with New Store at Ghoti; Expands Presence to Four Districts

Patel Retail Limited Enters Nashik District with New Store at Ghoti; Expands Presence to Four Districts

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Last updated: October 24, 2026 10:58:11 IST

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Patel Retail Limited Enters Nashik District with New Store at Ghoti; Expands Presence to Four Districts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART), a diversified retail and food processing company, has finalised two locations for its upcoming stores at Ghoti in Nashik district and Mangaon/Mahad in Raigad district, as part of its ongoing retail expansion plans.

The proposed store at Ghoti will mark Patel Retail’s entry into Nashik district, a new geography for the Company. With this, its retail presence will extend across four districts: Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Nashik. The Company currently operates a network of 54 stores.

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The location at Mangaon/Mahad will further strengthen the Company’s presence in Raigad district, where it already operates stores. Together, the two locations support Patel Retail’s aim of bringing organised retail closer to customers and improving access to groceries, daily essentials, household products and value-driven offerings.

The planned additions are in line with the Company’s cluster-based expansion strategy of building its store network through carefully selected locations that serve local communities and support sustainable growth. The Company will continue to assess opportunities across existing and new markets.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said “Our retail expansion strategy is centred on bringing organised retail closer to customers across suburban and emerging urban markets. The Ghoti store marks our entry into Nashik district and takes our presence to four districts: Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Nashik. Alongside our new location at Mangaon/Mahad, it reflects the strength of our cluster-based approach. We will continue to identify strategic locations that enhance customer convenience and strengthen our presence across existing and new geographies.”

About Patel Retail Limited:

Patel Retail Limited is a leading name in value-driven retail and integrated food processing in India. Headquartered in Ambernath, Mumbai with operations across MMRDA region, the company combines modern retail formats with backward integration in agri-processing to ensure quality, cost efficiency, and supply reliability. It also extends its reach through a mobile application that connects customers to their nearest store and offers free home delivery.

Patel Retail has built a strong portfolio of products through its in-house brands – Indian Chaska for spices and flavourings, Patel Fresh for pulses, nuts, and dry fruits, and Patel Essential for household and cleaning products. Supported by food processing units in Dudhai, Gujarat, and facility in Ambarnath MIDC, along with a current network of 54 stores, the company maintains strict quality and safety standards while delivering value across its product categories.

With an expanding footprint in Thane, Raigad and Palghar District, Patel Retail has steadily strengthened its presence in suburban and emerging urban markets. This growth momentum culminated in its successful Initial Public Offering in August 2025, with the company’s shares listed on the BSE and NSE on August 26, 2025 marking an important milestone in its journey of scale, trust, and customer centricity.

The Company delivered a strong financial performance in FY26, recording Total Income of ₹1,059.29 crore, EBITDA of ₹83.08 crore, and Net Profit of ₹39.05 crore.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2026 10:58 AM IST
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Patel Retail Limited Enters Nashik District with New Store at Ghoti; Expands Presence to Four Districts

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Patel Retail Limited Enters Nashik District with New Store at Ghoti; Expands Presence to Four Districts

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Patel Retail Limited Enters Nashik District with New Store at Ghoti; Expands Presence to Four Districts
Patel Retail Limited Enters Nashik District with New Store at Ghoti; Expands Presence to Four Districts
Patel Retail Limited Enters Nashik District with New Store at Ghoti; Expands Presence to Four Districts
Patel Retail Limited Enters Nashik District with New Store at Ghoti; Expands Presence to Four Districts

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