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Home > BL News > Sundaram Alternates Invests Additional Rs 80 Crore in VRX Homes, Taking Total Backing to Rs 160 Crore

Sundaram Alternates Invests Additional Rs 80 Crore in VRX Homes, Taking Total Backing to Rs 160 Crore

Sundaram Alternates Invests Additional Rs 80 Crore in VRX Homes, Taking Total Backing to Rs 160 Crore

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Last updated: October 24, 2026 10:29:12 IST

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Sundaram Alternates Invests Additional Rs 80 Crore in VRX Homes, Taking Total Backing to Rs 160 Crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23: In a strong reaffirmation of confidence in VRX Homes’ growth story, Sundaram Alternates has committed an additional ₹80 crore in the company, taking its total investment in the Chennai-based real estate developer to ₹160 crore. The fresh infusion comes as VRX Homes enters a major expansion and delivery phase across key residential markets in Tamil Nadu.

The latest investment follows Sundaram Alternates’ earlier ₹80 crore backing and underscores continued institutional confidence in VRX Homes’ business model, execution capability, and long-term growth potential.

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The funding announcement comes at a significant moment for the company, with possession having commenced at what is being recognised as Tamil Nadu’s largest smart home community, marking a key milestone in VRX Homes’ residential development journey.

After VRX Homes had already delivered 986 apartments, the company has now started the handover process for another 722 apartments, taking the total number of delivered and handover-initiated apartments to 1,708. It has also announced that it is on course to deliver another 820 apartments this year, further strengthening its position as a growing force in Tamil Nadu’s residential real estate sector.

The newly secured capital will now be directed towards accelerating development across some of VRX Homes’ major ongoing projects, including 1,352 apartments in Thirumazhisai and Porur, two emerging residential corridors that continue to see increasing demand driven by infrastructure expansion and urban growth.

In addition, the company will also focus on developing 146 villa plots in Oragadam, a fast-growing region that has become an important destination for both residential buyers and long-term investors.

VRX Homes, which counts Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin as its brand ambassador, continues to strengthen its market visibility as it scales operations during this next phase of growth.

The additional investment from Sundaram Alternates comes at a time when institutional backing remains a critical marker of confidence in the real estate sector, particularly for developers with proven delivery capability and a scalable project pipeline.

With fresh capital, strong delivery momentum, and a growing development footprint across key regions, VRX Homes is entering a significant phase of expansion in Tamil Nadu’s housing market.

 Referral Link: https://vrxliving.com/

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2026 10:29 AM IST
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Sundaram Alternates Invests Additional Rs 80 Crore in VRX Homes, Taking Total Backing to Rs 160 Crore

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Sundaram Alternates Invests Additional Rs 80 Crore in VRX Homes, Taking Total Backing to Rs 160 Crore

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Sundaram Alternates Invests Additional Rs 80 Crore in VRX Homes, Taking Total Backing to Rs 160 Crore
Sundaram Alternates Invests Additional Rs 80 Crore in VRX Homes, Taking Total Backing to Rs 160 Crore
Sundaram Alternates Invests Additional Rs 80 Crore in VRX Homes, Taking Total Backing to Rs 160 Crore
Sundaram Alternates Invests Additional Rs 80 Crore in VRX Homes, Taking Total Backing to Rs 160 Crore

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