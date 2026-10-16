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Home > BL News > Adisoft Technologies Closes a Strong H1 FY27; New Facility to Support 4–5x Scale

Adisoft Technologies Closes a Strong H1 FY27; New Facility to Support 4–5x Scale

Adisoft Technologies Closes a Strong H1 FY27; New Facility to Support 4–5x Scale

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Last updated: October 16, 2026 14:03:15 IST

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Adisoft Technologies Closes a Strong H1 FY27; New Facility to Support 4–5x Scale

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Adisoft Technologies Limited (NSE: ADISOFT | INE20PL01012) carried the momentum of a strong FY26 into H1 FY27. The half saw the Company’s listing on the NSE Emerge platform, ISO 9001:2015 certification and five national awards from Mitsubishi Electric India, alongside continued progress on its new integrated facility at Bhosari, Pune.

Key Numbers
H1 FY27 Revenue ~₹72 Cr up 47% YoY
Compared with standalone revenue from operations H1 FY26 ₹48.96
Unexecuted Order Book ₹50+ Cr
Active Order Pipeline ~₹40 Cr

Key Wins in H1 FY27

  • Five national awards from Mitsubishi Electric India (MEI) – Honoured at the MEI Channel Partner Meet in Vietnam in August 2026, including the President’s Global Award for Industrial Digitalization Excellence and All-India No. 1 Channel Partner for the third consecutive year.
  • ISO 9001:2015 certification – Awarded for its Quality Management System in June 2026.
  • New integrated facility progressing – Continued progress on the 70,000 sq ft facility at Bhosari, Pune, bringing manufacturing, engineering, software, design, assembly and testing under one roof.
  • Listed on NSE Emerge – Shares listed on 30 April 2026, strengthening the Company’s capital base, visibility and governance framework.
Adisoft Technologies Closes a Strong H1 FY27; New Facility to Support 4–5x Scale

Future Direction

  • Capacity scale-up: New Bhosari facility expected to be partially operational from end of Q3 FY27, built to support 4–5x the current revenue base.
  • Sector diversification: Expanding into pharmaceuticals, packaging, warehousing & logistics, white goods and other high-growth industries.
  • Technology depth: Strengthening robotics, machine vision, Industrial IoT, digital manufacturing and smart factory solutions.
  • Global reach: Growing international projects through strategic customer relationships and technology partnerships.
  • FY27 ambition: Management targets ~25% revenue growth, a 13–14% sustainable PAT margin and a debt-free balance sheet by the end of FY27. As shared on earlier investor calls, revenue is typically weighted towards the second half, with H1 contributing roughly one-third and H2 around two-thirds of full-year revenue.
Adisoft Technologies Closes a Strong H1 FY27; New Facility to Support 4–5x Scale

Expansion: New Integrated Facility at Bhosari, Pune

Construction of the Company’s new 70,000 sq ft integrated facility at Bhosari, Pune is progressing well. The facility will bring manufacturing, engineering, software, design, assembly and testing under one roof, and is expected to be partially operational from end of Q3 FY27. Built to support 4–5x the current revenue base, it will underpin the Company’s next phase of growth.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2026 2:03 PM IST
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Adisoft Technologies Closes a Strong H1 FY27; New Facility to Support 4–5x Scale

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Adisoft Technologies Closes a Strong H1 FY27; New Facility to Support 4–5x Scale

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Adisoft Technologies Closes a Strong H1 FY27; New Facility to Support 4–5x Scale
Adisoft Technologies Closes a Strong H1 FY27; New Facility to Support 4–5x Scale
Adisoft Technologies Closes a Strong H1 FY27; New Facility to Support 4–5x Scale
Adisoft Technologies Closes a Strong H1 FY27; New Facility to Support 4–5x Scale

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