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Home > BL News > PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th of 95 at STEM Racing India National Finals

PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th of 95 at STEM Racing India National Finals

PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th of 95 at STEM Racing India National Finals

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Last updated: August 10, 2026 20:16:18 IST

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PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th of 95 at STEM Racing India National Finals

New Delhi [India], August 10: Ahmedabad student team, backed by Jayso Foundation and Oizom Instruments Pvt Ltd, delivers a debut top-10 finish eight months after formation

Pixel Drive, a four-member student engineering team from Ahmedabad, has placed All India Rank 8 of 95 at the STEM Racing India Season 8 National Finals and won the “Best Newcomer Award,” the programme’s highest honour for a debut team. Formed in January 2026, the team is nurtured and sponsored by Jayso Foundation and Oizom Instruments Pvt Ltd.

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STEM Racing India, a national chapter of the global programme endorsed by Formula 1 in Schools, challenges student teams to design, manufacture, and race a CO2-powered miniature F1 car. Teams are judged on engineering, CFD analysis, manufacturing and project management alongside a live pitch to industry judges. Saudi Aramco is title sponsor of the World Finals and Lenovo backs national competition.

The team Khushit Shah, Iresh Tilva, Hitarth Vaidya and Swayam Patel won its regional championship in April 2026, clocking 0.950 seconds over 15 metres with a reaction time under 200 milliseconds and 0-100 kph acceleration in approximately 0.6 seconds, before advancing to the National Finals in July, where the car recorded a run of 1.150 seconds over the 20-metre track. Its Design and Engineering Portfolio and Project Management Portfolio were both rated the strongest in the field, powered by two in-house tools, AgileDrive and AeroDrive.

PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th of 95 at STEM Racing India National Finals


Sponsor Support

Jayso Foundation, an Ahmedabad-based not-for-profit working in education and skill building in emerging technologies, backed Pixel Drive to widen access to global engineering platforms for young innovators.

Oizom Instruments Pvt Ltd, an Ahmedabad-headquartered organization providing end-to-end and scalable solutions for real-time air quality monitoring and advanced data analytics, supported the team with instrumentation and sensor expertise relevant to its aerodynamics and data work.

Anlon Healthcare Ltd, a Rajkot-based manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, joined as secondary sponsor of the team’s National Finals campaign.

PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th of 95 at STEM Racing India National Finals

Team Statement

“Eight months ago we had an empty CAD file. Today we’re ranked eighth in the country. That came from process, not luck and that process is what we take into next season.” said Khushit Shah, Team Lead and Engineering Manager.

About Pixel Drive

PixelDrive is a student STEM Racing India team based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Founded in January 2026, the four-member team is the reigning regional champion and holds All India Rank 8 and the “Best Newcomer Award” from the Season 8 National Finals. More at pixeldrive.in.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 10, 2026 8:16 PM IST
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PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th of 95 at STEM Racing India National Finals

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PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th of 95 at STEM Racing India National Finals
PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th of 95 at STEM Racing India National Finals
PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th of 95 at STEM Racing India National Finals
PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th of 95 at STEM Racing India National Finals

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