Divakar Thakur: Building a Performance-Driven Future for Influencer Marketing

New Delhi [India], September 2: In today’s world, it is common to see influencers pushing products and services. Influencer marketing is no different than being seen on social media platforms pushing products and services.

With digital visibility being the primary metric in an industry, one should ask: what business value does influencer marketing really bring?

With over 12 years of experience in the business world, Divakar Thakur has a vast understanding of the continuously evolving digital marketing and influencer landscape at the helm of InfluencerAct. He has carved his career path around Digital Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Business Strategy, AI, Sales & Brand Growth and currently works in Noida, India. He focuses on data-driven decision-making and creativity to deliver measurable results for brands and creators.

Connect with Divakar Thakur on LinkedIn

Divakar’s background in MCA and experience of serving over 300 clients have provided him with a unique view of the influencer space that is more than the sum of its parts. His philosophy is evident in his practice of “discussion results in clarity” and “clarity results in better decisions.”

From Digital Marketing to Influencer Marketing

Earlier, digital marketing focused mainly on product information. Today, it is more story-driven and focuses on educating consumers with detailed product knowledge. Product comparisons have also become common, helping consumers evaluate similar offerings and choose what best fits their needs.

In the beginning, Divakar embarked on his journey of entrepreneurship in the field of digital marketing. He has since found himself a more apt fit for Influencer Marketing, which he considers to be too big to explore ideas and innovate within.

For him, it’s more than just brands and creators; it’s about building the connection between the two. The bigger issue was to make influencer marketing more responsible to business goals.

The top issue he saw was that there was a disconnect between social media engagement and business impact. Brands could get millions of views, and then a million views does not necessarily mean meaningful business growth.

This drove Divakar to concentrate on a performance-based strategy, which involves aligning the right producers, a data-driven approach, and the goal of producing results like brand awareness, leads, sales, and ROI.

How to convert influencers into actionable business results. How to leverage influencers to drive business outcomes.

While the influencer marketing ecosystem has grown fast, it is Divakar’s opinion that the future of influencers and brands will rely on how well it can generate value for both sides of the marketing chain.

He takes a brand/creator/content/data/measurable outcomes approach. His interpretation of influencer marketing isn’t just a marketing campaign; it’s a vital element in his brand-growth plan.

This philosophy has enabled InfluencerAct to collaborate with over 300 brands and businesses in various industries such as BFSI, food and beverages, lifestyle, beauty, among others. The company has worked with brands like PolicyBazaar, Stable Money, Shoonya, Masai School, and Traya.

Although immediate reach is a key component of successful campaigns for Divakar, it’s not the only one. They’re also focused on developing sustainable opportunities for brands and creators.

Incorporate a video of yourself talking about the project. Include a video of you speaking about the project.

Trust-building was one of the issues Divakar had to overcome as a young entrepreneur.

Influencer marketing was still in its infancy as a business concept, and the ability to show that it can drive measurable commercial outcomes needed consistency. So he told me he was going to concentrate on successful campaign execution, transparency, long-term partnerships, and content quality.

He feels that good work is important, but so, too, is the way people behave. Three of the core values that guide him in his approach to leadership and business are Honesty, positive professional behaviour, and continuous learning.

His philosophy is simple: a team will do better when everyone is going their own way. Knowing what and where they can go, people tend to act accordingly.

A Data, Tech and Creator-led vision.

Divakar aims to further strengthen InfluencerAct as one of the most trusted and effective influencer marketing platforms. By leveraging technology, the team enables seamless communication, transparent influencer management, and data-driven results for clients. It also helps maintain a structured history of influencer and brand interactions, supporting stronger relationships and future collaborations.

The five-year vision is to provide measurable value to brands around the world by leveraging the power of data, technology, and creator collaborations. A goal is to set new standards for innovation and campaign success.

It is a vision that aligns with the evolving digital marketing landscape. With growing awareness of marketing efficacy and ROI, influencer marketing is becoming a metric that is more likely to support specific business goals.

Technology and data cannot replace creativity for Divakar. Rather, they can inform brands on the selection of creators, the audience, the content, and the performance of the campaign.

Working with the leader through continuous learning.

Another key component of Divakar’s leadership philosophy is rooted in his own entrepreneurial experiences and the knowledge he has gained during his career.

One of his biggest takeaways as a founder is not to lose sight of what one is trying to achieve and stick to one’s own plans. He said that enterprises and individuals can better utilize the results if they focus on their own path and working outcomes.

The next piece of advice is to ensure prompt implementation. Any delays in execution, from the initial process through to implementation, should be avoided as being late may lead to missed opportunities and regret.

This focus on execution dovetails with his data-driven focus. His business perspective on strategy is that it only has meaning when it is manifested in action.

Creating Lasting Value

In addition to revenues and business expansion, Divakar hopes that his name will be linked to trust, innovation, and positive impact.

He wants both sides of the influencer mix to be successful – the brands for real business value and the creators for long-term opportunities. This is a significant element of his vision for InfluencerAct.

Divakar’s hobbies include cricket, outdoor activities, and networking. His favourites include the Ramayan and Bhavish Aggarwal, who is the co-founder of Ola, as a favourite entrepreneur.

The key concept in his path is an easy one: influencer marketing should generate more than just visibility. It needs to generate value.

Having several years of business experience, having served hundreds of clients, and a vision based on data, technology, creators, and performance, Divakar Thakur has been working towards a future where influencer marketing isn’t just about being seen, but about making measurable and lasting business impact.