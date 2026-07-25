Jim Carrey offers tribute to his 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell, says "I consider it a privilege…"

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Jim Carrey offers tribute to his 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell, says "I consider it a privilege…"

Jim Carrey offers tribute to his 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell, says "I consider it a privilege…"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-jonas-kamal-haasan-prakash-raj-react-to-dharmendra-pradhans-resignation-praise-gen-z20260725182613"> <p class="title">Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, praise Gen Z</p> <a>

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, praise Gen Z

Written By:
Last updated: July 25, 2026 19:45:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jim Carrey offers tribute to his 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell, says "I consider it a privilege…"

Los Angeles [US], July 25 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jim Carrey has offered tributes to his ‘The Mask’ director Chuck Russell, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 74.

In a statement, Carrey remembered working with the late filmmaker, reflecting on his experience during shooting.

You Might Be Interested In

“I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set. The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness,” he said, as quoted by Deadline.

Describing ‘The Mask’ as one of the “jewels of my creative life”, the actor added, “Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment. I consider The Mask one of the jewels of my creative life. Thank you, Chuck.”

While ‘The Mask’ is counted as one of the career peaks alongside ‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’ and ‘Dumb and Dumber’, all of which were released in 1994, the film also marked the screen debut of Cameron Diaz.

It was a box office hit, also earning an Oscar nomination for the visual effects by George Lucas’ Industrial Light and Magic.

‘The Mask’ follows Carrey as a meek bank teller who discovers that an enchanted mask can transform him into a green-faced trickster superhero with the ability to alter himself and his surroundings with cartoon-like ease.

Russell died on July 22; his wife, actress Ania Zeyne, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He was such a wonderful guy. He meant everything to me,” Zeyne said.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Russell, born Charles Raymond Russell, was found unresponsive at his home in San Diego by Zeyne.

TMZ confirmed that fire department personnel responded to a medical emergency involving an unconscious male at Russell’s residence on July 23 but were unable to revive him. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 7:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cameron-diazchuck-russellhollywoodhollywood newsJim Carreyoscar-nominationthe-mask

RELATED News

"Coming out shortly": 50 Cent teases Eminem, 2Pac collaboration for 'Street Fighter' soundtrack

Sean 'Diddy' Combs placed in solitary confinement after reported prison fight

"I didn't wanna negotiate telling a story": John Cusack explains shift from films to graphic novels

"He was such a wonderful guy": 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell dies at 74, wife pays tribute

"It was bad": Oprah Winfrey recalls "one of the mistakes" of her career

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 2-Israel kills senior Hamas-led police official in Gaza, medics say

DeepSeek tells prospective investors of funding pause, Bloomberg News reports

DeepSeek tells prospective investors of funding pause, Bloomberg News reports

Glow by Kirtilals Unveils 'The Frill Collection': A Contemporary Natural Diamonds Collection, Inspired by Graceful Movement

Shubh Labh 1.0 Summit Strengthens India’s Sustainability Startup Ecosystem with 30+ Selections

Chou sets up Popov final as Wang denied three-peat

Super Bowl-winner Jordan Devey dies at 38

Verizon signs deal with Google worth over $1 billion

Paramount agrees to pause Warner Bros deal while case plays out

ET Industry Leaders North 2026 – Celebrating Innovators Powering India's Growth Story

Jim Carrey offers tribute to his 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell, says "I consider it a privilege…"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jim Carrey offers tribute to his 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell, says "I consider it a privilege…"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jim Carrey offers tribute to his 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell, says "I consider it a privilege…"
Jim Carrey offers tribute to his 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell, says "I consider it a privilege…"
Jim Carrey offers tribute to his 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell, says "I consider it a privilege…"
Jim Carrey offers tribute to his 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell, says "I consider it a privilege…"

QUICK LINKS