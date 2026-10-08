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Home > BL News > Pune’s Festive Season Takes Centre Stage with the Launch of Phoenix Festival 2026 at Phoenix Avenue of Stars

Pune’s Festive Season Takes Centre Stage with the Launch of Phoenix Festival 2026 at Phoenix Avenue of Stars

Pune’s Festive Season Takes Centre Stage with the Launch of Phoenix Festival 2026 at Phoenix Avenue of Stars

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Last updated: October 8, 2026 14:29:10 IST

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Pune’s Festive Season Takes Centre Stage with the Launch of Phoenix Festival 2026 at Phoenix Avenue of Stars

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Phoenix Avenue of Stars, Viman Nagar, has unveiled Phoenix Festival 2026, a 90-day celebration of fashion, fine dining, entertainment, culture and festive experiences, bringing Pune’s most anticipated time of the year to life.

From Navaratri, Dussehra and Diwali to Black Friday, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the season brings together new collections, sought-after brands, live performances, culinary experiences and cultural programming, with a thoughtfully curated calendar unfolding over the coming months.

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The grand launch of Phoenix Festival on 3rd October set the tone with an evening of fashion and glamour. Bollywood heartthrob Taha Shah Badussha joined fashion personality Gurleen Grewal to conclude the finale of the Phoenix Mega Model Hunt by Prasad Bidapa.The contestants walked the ramp featuring some of the leading brands, including Armani Exchange, Superdry, The Collective, Aldo, Tasva, Forever New and Archana Kochhar.

The spirit of the season extends beyond the runway. From discovering the latest autumn-winter collections and enjoying fine dining to evenings of music, art and entertainment, the festival brings together experiences for those who celebrate fashion, culture and the festive vibes.

Adding to the Diwali setting is Fountain of Lights, a contemporary installation at the South Entrance. Radiant light, sculptural forms and striking photo moments create an elegant festive landmark and a distinctive backdrop for the season.

The calendar ahead brings together a mix of fashion, music and culture, including MAX URBN UNMUTE, Phoenix Ghoomar Raas Dhakla – Dandiya, Quick Style, Indian Ocean Live and Jupiter Pe Juice and many more.

A special cultural highlight will be the Diwali Pahaat featuring Grammy Award-winning flautist Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia on 6th November. Rooted in one of Maharashtra’s most cherished festive traditions, the morning will bring classical music and artistry together in an experience that celebrates the cultural richness of the season.

In December, one of the city’s most awaited Christmas experiences will come alive, transforming the destination into a spectacular world of Christmas magic, with immersive décor, entertainment and experiences bringing the wonder of Christmas to life for families, children, friends and shoppers.

This will bring together global cuisines, dining experiences, and entertainment, creating an indulgent finale to the festive calendar.

The spokesperson said, “Phoenix Festival brings together the many facets of the festive season: fashion, food, entertainment, culture and time well spent. Over the next 90 days, we have curated a calendar that moves from high-energy fashion and live performances to intimate cultural experiences, festive dining and the magic of Christmas. It is about giving Pune something new to discover at every stage of the season.”

With its calendar now underway, Phoenix Festival 2026 brings a distinctly stylish and indulgent character to Pune’s festive season a place to celebrate, dine, dress up and make an occasion of every outing.

About Phoenix Avenue of Stars

Phoenix Avenue of Stars is the city’s premium lifestyle destination, bringing together world-class shopping, dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences. With its eclectic mix of global and Indian brands, engaging events, and immersive experiences, it continues to be one of Pune’s most preferred destinations for leisure and lifestyle.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2026 2:29 PM IST
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Pune’s Festive Season Takes Centre Stage with the Launch of Phoenix Festival 2026 at Phoenix Avenue of Stars

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Pune’s Festive Season Takes Centre Stage with the Launch of Phoenix Festival 2026 at Phoenix Avenue of Stars

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Pune’s Festive Season Takes Centre Stage with the Launch of Phoenix Festival 2026 at Phoenix Avenue of Stars
Pune’s Festive Season Takes Centre Stage with the Launch of Phoenix Festival 2026 at Phoenix Avenue of Stars
Pune’s Festive Season Takes Centre Stage with the Launch of Phoenix Festival 2026 at Phoenix Avenue of Stars
Pune’s Festive Season Takes Centre Stage with the Launch of Phoenix Festival 2026 at Phoenix Avenue of Stars

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