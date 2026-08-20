PW IOI Students Secure Internships and Jobs Before Graduation

67 of 71 students from the 2023 batch have secured internships, while 9 have already landed jobs

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 20: Three years into his four-year programme at PW IOI (Institute of Innovation), Raj Aggarwal is already working as a Trainee – International Markets at a leading financial firm in Gurugram. He joined the company as an Financial Analyst intern and converted the opportunity into a full-time role, becoming one of several PW IOI students to begin their careers before completing their degrees.

Raj is among the 67 of 71 students (94.3%) from the 2023 of PW IOI’s Schools of Technology (SOT) and School of Management (SOM), who have secured internships across organisations like KPMG, Allo Health, Jumpp, Growth School, and more. 19 students have received two or more offers, while nine students have already secured full-time roles.

With a package of ₹17 lakh per annum, Raj has secured the highest compensation in the batch as of now. “The support of my teachers and the competitive spirit in the classroom motivated me to do my best. While here I was able to complete multiple internships and get real-world experience. I had to learn how to manage my time but with the mentorship I got at IOI, I was able to finesse my skills as a data analyst and got international exposure, which helped me land this job,” he said.

Raj’s experience is one example of the early industry exposure available to students at PW IOI. For another student from the 2023 batch, Rohit Makani, this experiential learning began as early as his second year of college, when he worked as part of the founding team at LeapX that offers tech-services for startups.

“I was getting into a good NIT through JEE Main, but I wanted to do something different. While other students were studying the traditional subjects, I was already exploring AI at IOI. I learnt how to work on real-world projects and understand industry requirements. That is what helped me land this role,” he explained.

Rohit is already working as a Founding AI Engineer at Ikshan AI, a company he first joined as an intern. His experience, along with the outcomes seen across the 2023 batch, highlights the institute’s focus on giving students opportunities to apply their learning in real-world settings while they are still pursuing their degrees.

Gopal Sharma, COO, PW, who leads PW IOI, said, “We don’t want students to spend three years learning and then start figuring out how to apply that learning when they graduate. At PW IOI, students start working on real problems early, learn from practitioners and build through experience. Students securing internships and full-time roles while still in their third year is an encouraging validation of that approach.”

With the 2023 batch still a year away from graduation, the placement outcomes provide an early indication of the validity of PW IOI’s experiential, skill-oriented approach.

The institute is currently accepting applications for the 2026-2027 academic year.

About PW Institute of Innovation:

Established in 2023, PW Institute of Innovation, PhysicsWallah’s higher education vertical, partners with Medhavi Skills University (MSU), a UGC-recognised Skills University, to support the delivery of industry-integrated undergraduate degree programs. Through this collaboration, students enroll in MSU’s Integrated B.Tech in Computer Science, designed using modern pedagogy that combines academic foundations with practical, application-oriented learning. At PW IOI, the focus is on facilitating the practical components of the curriculum through hands-on projects, industry exposure, and mentorship, helping students build technical depth and real-world readiness alongside their degree. Students in recent batches have attained internships and placement opportunities in new age start-ups and companies like Futures First, Tribore Ai, Xperio, Hudle, Jumpp, Allo Health