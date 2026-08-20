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Home > Hollywood > 'Scary Movie 6' set to release on Paramount+ on September 3

'Scary Movie 6' set to release on Paramount+ on September 3

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/ayushmann-khurrana-calls-for-safer-childhood-in-rural-schools20260820192445"> <p class="title">Ayushmann Khurrana calls for safer childhood in rural schools</p> <a>

Ayushmann Khurrana calls for safer childhood in rural schools

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Last updated: August 20, 2026 22:54:13 IST

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'Scary Movie 6' set to release on Paramount+ on September 3

Los Angeles [US], August 20 (ANI): The much-awaited ‘Scary Movie’ instalment is set to make its digital debut, hitting Paramount+ on September 3, reported Variety.

Directed by Michael Tiddes, the sixth instalment ‘Scary Movie 6’ marks the first film after ‘Scary Movie 2′ to involve the Wayans family, who parted ways from the project over disputes with the series’ executive producer, Dimension Films founder Bob Weinstein.

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The sequel, during its theatrical run, opened with a strong USD 54 million at the box office and finished its run with over USD 230 million globally.

Featuring in the cast are returning members Marlon Wayans as Shorty Meeks, Shawn Wayans as Ray, Anna Faris as Cindy Campbell, and Regina Hall as Brenda Meeks.

Described as a reboot of the long-running parody franchise, ‘Scary Movie 6’ takes aim at modern horror hits.

The sixth instalment of the horror spoof franchise was announced in October 2024 by Marlon Wayans, who, along with his brother Shawn Wayans, co-wrote and starred in the series.

The Scary Movie franchise is known for its over-the-top gags, including the recurring deaths of Brenda. In Scary Movie 3 (2003), Brenda is killed, mourned, and later reappears alive without explanation — a hallmark of the series’ irreverent humour. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 20, 2026 10:54 PM IST
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Tags: bob-weinsteinhorror-spoofmichael-tiddesparamountScary Movie 6wayans-family

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'Scary Movie 6' set to release on Paramount+ on September 3

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'Scary Movie 6' set to release on Paramount+ on September 3

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'Scary Movie 6' set to release on Paramount+ on September 3
'Scary Movie 6' set to release on Paramount+ on September 3
'Scary Movie 6' set to release on Paramount+ on September 3
'Scary Movie 6' set to release on Paramount+ on September 3

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