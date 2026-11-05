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Home > BL News > Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores

Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores

Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores

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Last updated: November 5, 2026 15:10:10 IST

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Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores

Back-to-back mega order wins from Gujarat’s power utilities; Order book expands by ~35%, creating strong multi-year execution visibility

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 5: Rajesh Power Services Limited (RAJESH) BSE: 544291, ISIN: INE0VN801010 has secured a landmark turnkey order worth ₹1,628.74 crore (inclusive of taxes) from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL), significantly strengthening its growth trajectory.

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With this mega order, the Company’s aggregate order book has surged to approximately ₹5,400 crore, representing an impressive ~35% expansion from 4,000 crore prior to this order.

Under the 24-month turnkey project, Rajesh Power will convert existing 11/22kV HT & LT overhead electricity distribution networks into modern underground cable systems with SCADA-compatible equipment across multiple locations under DGVCL’s SI Scheme.

The latest order comes on the back of strong business performance, with the Company reporting 46% year on-year revenue growth in H1 FY27, accompanied by healthy profitability and improving cash generation.

With a substantially enlarged order book, back-to-back mega order wins and strong sectoral opportunities in power distribution modernisation, Rajesh Power is entering an important phase of business expansion.

KEY INVESTOR HIGHLIGHTS:

  • New DGVCL Order: ₹1,628.74 Crore
  • Execution Timeline: 24 Months
  • Aggregate Order Book: ~₹5,400 Crore
  • Order Book Expansion: ~35%
  • Previous MGVCL Order: ₹471.92 Crore
  • H1 FY27 Revenue Growth: 46% YoY

Rajesh Power: Entering a New Scale of Operations

With over five decades of experience, Rajesh Power Services Limited operates as a specialised Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company in India’s Power Transmission and Distribution sector.

Its capabilities span:

* GIS and AIS substations

* Extra High Voltage power cables

* Power transmission lines

* Distribution network infrastructure

* Underground cabling projects

* Operation and maintenance services

The Company operates across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Its comprehensive ISO certifications, including ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, 50001 and 55001, reflect its commitment to quality, environmental management, occupational health and safety, energy management and asset management.

The focus now is on disciplined execution, profitable growth and creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

About Rajesh Power Services Limited

Rajesh Power Services Limited (BSE: 544291) is a specialised Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company operating in the Power Transmission and Distribution sector. The Company provides turnkey solutions across GIS substations, AIS substations, Extra High Voltage power cables, transmission lines, distribution systems and operation and maintenance services.

With over five decades of experience, the Company has established its presence across multiple Indian states, delivering quality-focused and technology-enabled power infrastructure solutions.

For Further details, please get in touch with

Mrs. Jyoti Mochi
CS, Rajesh Power Services Limited
Email: cs@rajeshpower.com

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement applies only on the date of this press release. By their nature, forward looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may or may not occur in the future and as a result of which the actual results and performance may differ substantially from the expected future results or performance expressed or implied in the forward – looking statements. No warranties or representations are made as to the accuracy, achievement, or reasonableness of such statements, estimates or projections, and Rajesh Power Services Limited has no obligation to update any such information or to correct any inaccuracies herein or omission here from which may become apparent.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 5, 2026 3:10 PM IST
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Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores

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Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores

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Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores
Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores
Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores
Rajesh Power secures landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order from DGVCL; Order book soars to Rs 5,400 crores

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