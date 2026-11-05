Sugee to Host Grand Diwali Pahaat Musical Celebration on November 8, 2026, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park

Featuring eminent classical singer Rahul Deshpande, celebrated anchor Sankarshan Karhade, singer Prajakta Shukre, and a special poetic presentation by Abhi Munde

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Sugee Group is delighted to announce the return of its much-loved annual cultural celebration, ‘Diwali Pahaat’, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. A cherished tradition that brings people together in the spirit of music, devotion and festive joy, the celebration is a humble tribute to Maharashtra’s rich cultural and musical heritage.

The celebration will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 6:00 AM, at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Dadar West, Mumbai. Welcoming the festive dawn through soulful melodies and heartfelt expressions, the event promises a beautiful morning of music, poetry and togetherness.

Set against the vibrant cultural backdrop of Dadar, this year’s Diwali Pahaat will bring together some of the most celebrated artists for a memorable musical experience that honours tradition and celebrates the collective spirit of the community.

The distinguished line-up of performers includes:

Rahul Deshpande: Eminent classical vocalist and music composer, known for his soulful and captivating renditions.

Eminent classical vocalist and music composer, known for his soulful and captivating renditions. Sankarshan Karhade: Celebrated actor, poet, and anchor, who will graciously lead the morning’s proceedings.

Celebrated actor, poet, and anchor, who will graciously lead the morning’s proceedings. Prajakta Shukre: Acclaimed vocalist, bringing her melodious voice and musical charm to the festive dawn.

Acclaimed vocalist, bringing her melodious voice and musical charm to the festive dawn. Abhi Munde: Noted artist, presenting a special poetry recital (Kavya Sadrikaran).

“Diwali Pahaat is a humble expression of our gratitude towards the city and its people, who have continued to embrace this beautiful tradition with so much warmth and affection. It is our privilege to bring people together through the timeless beauty of music, culture and shared celebrations. We sincerely hope this morning becomes a cherished memory for every family joining us, as we welcome Diwali together in the spirit of harmony, devotion and togetherness,” said Mr. Nishant Deshmukh, Founder and Managing Partner, Sugee Group.

Entry passes for the event are available free of cost at select auditoriums across Mumbai and at Sugee offices. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with the entry gates opening at 5:00 AM.

As a humble patron of art, culture and community, Sugee remains deeply committed to celebrating and preserving Mumbai and Maharashtra’s rich cultural legacy. Through initiatives such as Diwali Pahaat, the Group hopes to continue nurturing traditions that bring people closer, foster a sense of belonging, and create meaningful memories for generations to come.

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