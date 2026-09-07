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Home > BL News > Raymond Shares Surge 4.43% to 52-Week High as Aerospace, Defence Business Fuels Re-Rating

Raymond Shares Surge 4.43% to 52-Week High as Aerospace, Defence Business Fuels Re-Rating

Raymond Shares Surge 4.43% to 52-Week High as Aerospace, Defence Business Fuels Re-Rating

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Last updated: September 7, 2026 15:11:10 IST

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Raymond Shares Surge 4.43% to 52-Week High as Aerospace, Defence Business Fuels Re-Rating

New Delhi [India], September 7: Shares of Raymond Limited continued their strong upward momentum on Monday, rising 4.43% to an intraday high of ₹789.60 and marking a fresh 52-week high. The stock closed at ₹773.65, with around 2.89 million shares changing hands during the session. The latest rally has taken the stock 146.8% above its 52-week low of ₹320, while it is now just 0.47% below its adjusted historical peak of ₹793.33.

The sharp re-rating comes as investors increasingly view the post-demerger Raymond as a focused engineering and precision-manufacturing company rather than its earlier diversified conglomerate structure. Following the demerger of its lifestyle and real-estate businesses, Raymond Limited now offers more direct exposure to aerospace, defence, automotive components and precision technology. The restructuring has created separate entities for Raymond Limited, Raymond Realty and Raymond Lifestyle, providing greater transparency into the earnings potential and growth prospects of each business.

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The company’s latest financial performance has also strengthened the investment narrative. During Q1 FY2027, Raymond’s total income increased 13% year-on-year to ₹628 crore, while EBITDA rose 14% to ₹100 crore. The EBITDA margin improved to 15.9%, indicating continued operating strength.

Aerospace and defence have emerged as key growth drivers for the company. Revenue from the segment increased 40.4% year-on-year to ₹123 crore, while EBITDA stood at ₹26 crore. The growth was supported by higher production for global original-equipment manufacturers and an expanding product portfolio.

Raymond’s acquisition of Maini Precision Products has further accelerated its presence in aerospace, defence and electric-vehicle components. The company is moving towards sophisticated subsystems, aero-engine modules and higher-value precision assemblies, which could help strengthen its competitive positioning and deepen relationships with customers.

The company’s engineering order book provides further visibility for future growth. Raymond’s engineering order book exceeds ₹5,960 crore, while its additional request-for-quotation pipeline stands at ₹1,632 crore. The company has a presence across more than 60 countries, with exports accounting for more than half of its engineering business.

Capacity expansion, progress at the Andhra Pradesh facility and the planned mass production of precision defence components could support the company’s next phase of growth. The aerospace business also benefits from qualification requirements and long programme cycles, which can create entry barriers and potentially provide sustained revenue visibility.

The sharp recovery in Raymond’s share price suggests that the market is increasingly assigning a different valuation framework to the company following its transformation. Strong execution, expanding manufacturing capabilities and a sizeable order pipeline have emerged as key elements of the new growth narrative.

With the stock now approaching its historical peak, investors will closely track the company’s ability to execute its engineering order book, scale its aerospace and defence operations and deliver on margins. While market prices remain volatile, Raymond’s post-demerger transformation has placed the company at a significant inflection point as investors assess its potential as a specialised engineering and aerospace platform

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 7, 2026 3:11 PM IST
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Raymond Shares Surge 4.43% to 52-Week High as Aerospace, Defence Business Fuels Re-Rating

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Raymond Shares Surge 4.43% to 52-Week High as Aerospace, Defence Business Fuels Re-Rating

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Raymond Shares Surge 4.43% to 52-Week High as Aerospace, Defence Business Fuels Re-Rating
Raymond Shares Surge 4.43% to 52-Week High as Aerospace, Defence Business Fuels Re-Rating
Raymond Shares Surge 4.43% to 52-Week High as Aerospace, Defence Business Fuels Re-Rating
Raymond Shares Surge 4.43% to 52-Week High as Aerospace, Defence Business Fuels Re-Rating

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