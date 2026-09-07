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Home > World > India's Asian Paints names Leo Puri as chairman from January 2027

India's Asian Paints names Leo Puri as chairman from January 2027

India's Asian Paints names Leo Puri as chairman from January 2027

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Published: September 7, 2026 15:00:09 IST

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India's Asian Paints names Leo Puri as chairman from January 2027

Sept 7 (Reuters) – India's Asian Paints on Monday appointed Leo Puri as its chairman, effective January 23, 2027. (Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 7, 2026 3:00 PM IST
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India's Asian Paints names Leo Puri as chairman from January 2027

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India's Asian Paints names Leo Puri as chairman from January 2027

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India's Asian Paints names Leo Puri as chairman from January 2027
India's Asian Paints names Leo Puri as chairman from January 2027
India's Asian Paints names Leo Puri as chairman from January 2027
India's Asian Paints names Leo Puri as chairman from January 2027

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