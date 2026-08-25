Rocket Reels Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Success Party and Kranti Shanbhag’s Birthday

India’s first original stories vertical OTT platform marks one glorious year with a milestone celebration

New Delhi [India], August 24: India’s original stories vertical OTT sensation Rocket Reels, founded by entrepreneur and content visionary Kranti Shanbhag, recently celebrated its first anniversary in the industry with a grand star-studded success party. The evening also marked the birthday celebration of Kranti Shanbhag, making it a double celebration of a remarkable professional milestone and a personal occasion.

Since its launch, Rocket Reels has carved a distinct space in India’s rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape by introducing audiences to original, fast-paced and emotionally immersive stories designed specifically for vertical viewing. From thrillers, romance, crime, mystery and sci-fi to horror and comedy, the platform has built a diverse content slate that caters to the changing consumption habits of today’s mobile-first audience.

Adding further momentum to its success story, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios have invested in Rocket Reels. The investment marks a significant step in Rocket Reels’ growth journey and further strengthens its position in the rapidly expanding vertical entertainment ecosystem.

Rocket Reels currently offers content across six Indian languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati, enabling the platform to connect with audiences across diverse linguistic markets. Its international presence has also expanded across the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal and South Africa, reflecting the growing global appetite for Indian stories in innovative formats.

Speaking about the milestone, Kranti Shanbhag, Founder of Rocket Reels, said _”The journey of Rocket Reels has been incredibly special because it has been built on a simple belief, that powerful stories can be told differently. Completing a year is not just a milestone for us, but a reflection of the faith audiences, creators, partners and the entire team have placed in our vision. The investment from Panorama Studios and the acquisition of 20 original series by Amazon MX Fatafat are major validation of the space we are creating. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey, and celebrating this milestone on my birthday makes it even more memorable”

Renowned filmmaker Vikram Bhatt said, _“Rocket Reels represents an important shift in the way stories are being created and consumed today. The vertical format demands a completely different storytelling grammar, and Rocket Reels has embraced that space with ambition and originality. Its growth in such a short time is a testament to the potential of this new-age entertainment format”

Pratyush Bhartiya added, _“What makes Rocket Reels exciting is its ability to understand the pulse of the audience and deliver stories that are immediate, engaging and easy to consume without compromising on entertainment. The platform’s journey so far has been impressive, and the milestones it has achieved within its first year indicate that vertical storytelling is here to stay”

The star-studded celebration brought together personalities from the entertainment and digital industries, along with friends, collaborators, creators and well-wishers of Rocket Reels. The evening was filled with glamour, music, celebrations and heartfelt moments as guests came together to celebrate both Rocket Reels’ successful first year and Kranti Shanbhag’s birthday. To name a few were *Kumar Mangat, Amey Joshi, Pratyush Bhartiya, Zakir Hussain, Raju Kher, Vikram Bhatt, Sajid Ali, Akanksha Puri, Divya Agarwal, Poonam Pandey, Kangna Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sharad Malhotra, Karanvir Bohra, Vivek Dahiya, Kunal Verma, Suresh Menon, Deepshikha Nagpal, Vistaasp Gotla, Eijaz Khan, Subodh Bhave, Awdhesh Mishra, Rajesh Jais, Sajan Agarwal, Tannaz Irani, Bakhtiyaar Irani,Tarun Khanna, Aditi Shetty, Rasha Kirmani, Hema Sharma, Smita Gondkar,Taher Shabbir, Ajay Dhama, Vishal Kotian, Hemant Pandey, Zulfi Syed, Manasi Naik, Mahima Gupta, Chandani Raut, Sheeba Agarwal, Akashdeep Sabir, Krishna Bhatt, Lekha Prajapati, Shakir Shaikh, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Shawar, Man Mohunn, Mannat Khanna, Shikhaa Malhotra, Aanchal Kumar, Sriti Shaw, Saafi Kaur, Pankaj Kumar, Abraz Khan, Smita Shanbhag, Abdul Aziz Zee, Shadab Khan, Iram, Parree Pande, Navina Bole, Jaya Thakur, Naira Shah, Nivedita Basu, Meghhaa Kaour, Siddharth Sibal, Imran Nazir Khan, Ali Quli Mirza, Sana Sultan Khan, Hameed Shah, Nikita Gaikwad, Puneet Superstar, Rose Sardana, Haripria Radhe & Many More.

With its growing content library, expanding audience base, strategic industry partnerships and increasing presence across international markets, Rocket Reels is poised for an even bigger second year, continuing its mission to make original, compelling stories accessible to audiences anytime, anywhere and on the screen they use most.

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