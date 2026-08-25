Waterways Leisure Tourism Shares Turn Ex-Split Today; 1:10 Stock Split Takes Effect

New Delhi [India], August 25: Shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd, the company behind the Cordelia Cruises brand, are turning ex-split today, August 25, ahead of the record date fixed for August 26. The recently listed travel and cruise company is undertaking a 1:10 stock split, under which each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each.

The stock split comes shortly after Waterways Leisure Tourism made its stock market debut on July 1, 2026. The company’s board had approved the subdivision in July, stating that the move was aimed at improving liquidity, increasing trading volumes and making the shares more accessible to a broader investor base.

Under the 1:10 split, an investor holding 1 share before the split will have 10 shares after the corporate action, while the face value of each share will reduce from ₹10 to ₹1. Similarly, an investor holding 10 shares will have 100 shares following the split.

The stock split does not by itself change the overall value of an investor’s holding or the company’s market capitalisation. The market price adjusts proportionately to reflect the tenfold increase in the number of outstanding shares.

The company has fixed August 26, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the stock split. Shares are turning ex-split on August 25.

Waterways Leisure Tourism has also attracted investor attention following a strong run in the stock since its listing. According to an Economic Times report, the shares have gained more than 50% over the past two months, adding to market interest around the corporate action.

The company’s shares had made their market debut on July 1 after its IPO. The IPO had received a relatively muted overall subscription response, with institutional participation remaining subdued, although the retail portion witnessed stronger demand.

A stock split reduces the face value and market price per share while proportionately increasing the number of shares held by investors. The objective is generally to improve affordability and liquidity rather than create an immediate change in the fundamental value of the business.

For Waterways Leisure Tourism, the company has specifically indicated that the subdivision is intended to enhance liquidity, increase trading volumes and broaden its shareholder base.

Waterways Leisure Tourism operates the Cordelia Cruises brand and is focused on the cruise and leisure tourism segment. The stock split is therefore likely to remain a key corporate action for investors tracking the recently listed travel-sector company.

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