Rooted in Jaipur, Growing Across India: Brand ‘Jaipur Kurti’ Enters Its Next Growth Chapter

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 2: Nandani Creation Limited, the company behind Brand “Jaipur Kurti”, outlined its growth strategy and next phase of business expansion at its 14th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2026. The Company highlighted the significant progress made during FY2025-26 and outlined its roadmap to build Jaipur Kurti into a stronger, more scalable and nationally recognised Indian women’s fashion brand.

FY2025-26: Strong Growth with Increasing Focus on Quality of Growth

Nandani Creation Limited recorded a turnover of approximately ₹110 crore in FY2025-26, representing growth of approximately 50% over the previous financial year. While the Company continues to focus on revenue growth, its approach is increasingly centred on the quality and sustainability of growth. The Company is strengthening operational efficiency, inventory productivity, working-capital management, asset utilisation, cost discipline and sustainable profitability.

Project 50: Expanding the Retail Footprint with Purpose

A key strategic initiative is Project 50, under which Jaipur Kurti is working towards expanding its Exclusive Brand Outlet network to 50 stores by March 2027. The Company views Project 50 as more than a store expansion programme. Each new store is intended to create a new customer touchpoint, provide insights into local consumer preferences and strengthen Jaipur Kurti’s understanding of different geographies and customer segments.

As the retail network expands, the Company is simultaneously strengthening its people, processes, technology, merchandising, warehousing, supply chain and data capabilities to support store productivity and sustainable growth.

From Multiple Channels to One Integrated Consumer Ecosystem

Jaipur Kurti is building an integrated omnichannel business across Exclusive Brand Outlets, Large Format Retail, Shop-in-Shop formats, Marketplaces, D2C and social media. The Company’s strategy is to give each channel a distinct role within the broader consumer ecosystem:

Retail creates brand experience and physical customer engagement.

D2C enables direct consumer relationships and loyalty.

Marketplaces provide wider geographic reach and customer acquisition.

Social media drives discovery, engagement and brand interaction.

Data and technology connect these channels and enable better decision-making.

The Company believes the future opportunity lies not in viewing these channels independently, but in creating an ecosystem where each channel strengthens the others. A consumer may discover Jaipur Kurti through social media, purchase through a marketplace, experience the brand through a store and subsequently return through the Company’s D2C platform. The objective is to progressively convert these interactions into long-term customer relationships.

Technology, Data and AI Becoming Core Business Capabilities

As Jaipur Kurti expands across physical and digital channels, the volume of consumer and business data generated by the Company is also increasing. The company is therefore progressively strengthening its use of data analytics and Artificial Intelligence across areas including product and assortment planning, demand forecasting, inventory allocation, replenishment, customer understanding, pricing and promotions, digital marketing, sales analysis and operational planning.

The Company believes that the combination of human creativity, fashion expertise, business experience, data and AI can become an important competitive capability for Jaipur Kurti.

Strengthening the Operating Engine Behind Growth

With increasing scale across stores, marketplaces, D2C and retail partners, operational excellence is becoming an increasingly important part of the Company’s strategy. Nandani Creation is focusing on improving warehousing, inventory visibility, allocation, replenishment and supply-chain capabilities, with the objective of ensuring that the right product reaches the right location at the right time.

The Company believes that stronger inventory productivity and operational discipline can support customer availability while maintaining greater control over working capital.

Building a Brand with an Identity

Jaipur Kurti’s philosophy remains centred on creating Indian fashion that combines design, quality, accessibility and value for the modern Indian woman. The brand aims to remain contemporary in its thinking, Indian in its identity and accessible to customers across the country.

The Company continues to invest across product development, design, technology, digital marketing, people, operations and customer experience to strengthen the brand and create a more integrated fashion business.

Commenting on the Company’s next phase of growth, Mr. Anuj Mundhra, Chairman & Managing Director of Nandani Creation Limited, said: “Our objective is not growth for the sake of growth. We are building the capabilities that can make growth sustainable -stronger retail, a deeper digital presence, better inventory productivity, technology-led decision-making, and a closer understanding of our customers. Project 50 represents an important step in this journey, but the larger opportunity is to build Jaipur Kurti into an integrated fashion ecosystem where retail, D2C, marketplaces, social media, data and technology work together. We believe that the combination of our Indian fashion identity, customer understanding, people, technology and disciplined execution can create a stronger and more scalable business for the years ahead.

The Company believes that its next phase will be defined not only by the number of stores it opera’tes or the channels through which it sells, but by its ability to build a trusted brand, understand its customers better, operate more efficiently and create sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.

The Company places on record its appreciation for the continued support of its shareholders, customers, employees, franchise partners, vendors, bankers, business partners and other stakeholders.”