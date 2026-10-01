Satish K. Naidu is Building India’s First Water Super Market® with the World’s Finest Waters

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29: Entrepreneur Satish K. Naidu, Managing Director & CEO of Oceana Positive, is redefining India’s water industry by transforming drinking water from a commodity into a platform for branding, wellness, premium experiences and global distribution.

With over 25 years of leadership experience, Naidu has built Oceana Positive into one of India’s leading private-label water companies while pioneering India’s First Water Super Market®—a unique business model offering an extensive portfolio of premium, functional, natural mineral and international waters.

Founded in 2013 with a single customer and an order of just 20 customised water bottles, Oceana Positive has grown to partner with 1000+ brands, supplying approximately 45,000 bottles every day across hospitality, corporate, retail and institutional segments. What began as a small entrepreneurial initiative has evolved into a differentiated water platform built around innovation, customisation, quality and customer-centric solutions.

This journey has been powered not only by Naidu’s vision but also by the significant contributions of Priya Naidu and Yatheendra Ram, alongside a committed and execution-focused team. Their collective efforts across operations, transformation, technology, market development and distribution are strengthening the capabilities required to scale Oceana Positive nationally and globally.

One of Oceana Positive’s significant strategic assets is its ownership of an exclusive recognised Natural Mineral Water source in the Himalayan region, located in Himachal Pradesh. Naturally replenished through the Himalayan ecosystem, the source provides premium natural mineral water and forms an important part of the company’s differentiated portfolio.

The defining transformation in Naidu’s entrepreneurial journey came during the COVID-19 pandemic. As consumers became more conscious of hygiene and businesses increasingly sought meaningful branding opportunities, he identified an untapped opportunity: water bottles could become powerful brand ambassadors rather than mere commodities. This insight transformed Oceana Positive from a conventional manufacturing-led business into an innovation-driven water solutions company, culminating in the launch of India’s First Water Super Market®.

Today, Oceana Positive offers nearly 20 specialised water categories, spanning packaged drinking water, Himalayan natural mineral water, alkaline water, sparkling water, collagen water, sports water, kids water, wellness-focused waters and premium beverage blenders. Customers can choose from PET, glass, aluminium cans, tetra packs and biodegradable packaging, supported by patented bottle designs and highly customised branding solutions.

The company is now taking this vision beyond India by bringing some of the world’s finest spring waters to the Indian market. Oceana Positive has been appointed the exclusive importer of Avanto Finnish Spring Water for India and has also entered into a strategic partnership with Polar Spring, bringing premium Finnish spring water sourced from ancient glacial landscapes formed thousands of years ago.

These international partnerships complement Oceana Positive’s Himalayan natural mineral water portfolio, creating a distinctive ecosystem where exceptional waters from India and premium international waters can be discovered through a single platform. The company aims to make the diversity of the world’s finest waters accessible to discerning Indian consumers, hospitality establishments, corporates and premium retail channels.

Oceana Positive is simultaneously scaling through a distribution-led business model, actively appointing partners across India to expand the Water Super Market® into major cities and emerging markets. The model enables entrepreneurs and distribution partners to access customised, functional, natural mineral and imported waters through one integrated ecosystem, while giving businesses the ability to create differentiated water brands tailored to their markets.

With the backing and confidence of marquee investors, Oceana Positive is entering its next phase of growth—expanding its distribution network, strengthening technology and innovation, deepening global partnerships and building a scalable national platform. The combination of its differentiated portfolio, strong team, strategic partnerships and distribution model is positioning the company to create a significant new category within India’s evolving premium beverage sector.

Sustainability remains central to this growth strategy. Oceana Positive is committed to being plastic positive, recovering and recycling more plastic than it introduces into the marketplace through specialised recycling partnerships. Rainwater harvesting, responsible packaging options and automated manufacturing further support its commitment to sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, Naidu envisions Oceana Positive becoming the world’s largest white-label water company, bringing together proprietary Himalayan natural mineral water, globally sourced premium spring waters, innovative functional beverages and a nationwide distribution ecosystem.

Through India’s First Water Super Market®, Oceana Positive is creating a new category where businesses and consumers can discover an exceptional range of waters—and, where required, make them their own brand.

From the Himalayas of India to the pristine springs of Finland, Oceana Positive is building an ecosystem that is redefining how India discovers, experiences and consumes water—one exceptional bottle at a time.