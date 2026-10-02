Surat Prayer Gathering Honours Capt. Smit Machchhar and Seeks His Early Recovery

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > Surat Prayer Gathering Honours Capt. Smit Machchhar and Seeks His Early Recovery

Surat Prayer Gathering Honours Capt. Smit Machchhar and Seeks His Early Recovery

Surat Prayer Gathering Honours Capt. Smit Machchhar and Seeks His Early Recovery

Written By:
Last updated: October 2, 2026 19:24:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Surat Prayer Gathering Honours Capt. Smit Machchhar and Seeks His Early Recovery

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 2: A special Hanuman Chalisa recitation was organised in Surat for the speedy and complete recovery of Capt. Smit Machchhar, the flydubai captain hailed as a hero after he was seriously injured while helping avert a mid-air crisis aboard a Dubai–Tel Aviv flight. A special havan and prayer ceremony was held in Surat for the speedy and complete recovery of Capt. Smit Machchhar.

The ceremony was organised by Surat-based social worker and businessman Siddharth Doshi. During the havan, prayers were offered to the Almighty with Vedic chanting, seeking Capt. Machchhar’s full restoration to health, sound well-being, and an early return to duty.

You Might Be Interested In

On the occasion, those present together recited the traditional Vedic verse for health and peace:

May all be happy.
May all be free from illness.
May all see what is auspicious.
May no one suffer.
Om peace, peace, peace.

The gathering was held to convey good wishes, affection, and prayers for Capt. Machchhar, and to honour the spirit of service, dedication, and love for the nation.

Capt. Machchhar, a former SpiceJet commander who joined flydubai as a direct-entry captain, has been widely praised after reports that he was stabbed in the cockpit of flight FZ1073 and, despite his injuries, managed to open the cockpit door so that passengers and crew could overpower the attacker. The aircraft later landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. He hails from a family with roots in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed Capt. Machchhar as a “hero,” saying his courage and resolve helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy. According to government sources, the Prime Minister also spoke to the captain’s wife and parents, applauded his bravery, and assured them that Indian missions were providing all possible assistance while he undergoes treatment.

Organisers said the Surat ceremony reflected the pride and concern of fellow citizens.

“Proud of you, Capt. Smit Machchhar. Every Indian is proud of you. Heartfelt prayers from fellow citizens for your speedy and complete recovery,” the message associated with the event read.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2026 7:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Sejal Group Chairman Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada Conferred with Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship 2026

Why the Future of Work Still Needs a Room: Lessons from XLRI’s Metamorphose 2026

Kalamandir Jewellers Announces Siddharth Randeria as Brand Ambassador

Khaki Bistra: Sleep Comfort Redefined with Customised Mattress Solutions for Homes and Hotels

Cube Highways Trust raises Rs.1,150 crore through AAA-rated NCDs

LATEST NEWS

Neuville holds slender Rally Italy lead, Evans retains WRC title lead

UPDATE 5-Russian airstrikes choke bridges across Dnipro River in Kyiv

Swedish ball-bearing ad revives Greta Garbo with US, Chinese AI

JD.com set to win EU approval for Ceconomy deal, source says

Trump says US deal with South Korea has $8.4 billion for oil recovery

Man City verdict a big topic in England camp, Tuchel says

UK's FTSE 100 posts biggest weekly drop since April as bond rout rattles investors

David Ellison says combined Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery will be named Skydance

Dutch eyewear chain Hans Anders halts sale of Meta glasses, citing privacy concerns

G7 countries agree on release of diesel and oil stocks after US pressure

Surat Prayer Gathering Honours Capt. Smit Machchhar and Seeks His Early Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Surat Prayer Gathering Honours Capt. Smit Machchhar and Seeks His Early Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Surat Prayer Gathering Honours Capt. Smit Machchhar and Seeks His Early Recovery
Surat Prayer Gathering Honours Capt. Smit Machchhar and Seeks His Early Recovery
Surat Prayer Gathering Honours Capt. Smit Machchhar and Seeks His Early Recovery
Surat Prayer Gathering Honours Capt. Smit Machchhar and Seeks His Early Recovery

QUICK LINKS