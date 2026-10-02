Surat Prayer Gathering Honours Capt. Smit Machchhar and Seeks His Early Recovery

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 2: A special Hanuman Chalisa recitation was organised in Surat for the speedy and complete recovery of Capt. Smit Machchhar, the flydubai captain hailed as a hero after he was seriously injured while helping avert a mid-air crisis aboard a Dubai–Tel Aviv flight. A special havan and prayer ceremony was held in Surat for the speedy and complete recovery of Capt. Smit Machchhar.

The ceremony was organised by Surat-based social worker and businessman Siddharth Doshi. During the havan, prayers were offered to the Almighty with Vedic chanting, seeking Capt. Machchhar’s full restoration to health, sound well-being, and an early return to duty.

On the occasion, those present together recited the traditional Vedic verse for health and peace:

May all be happy.

May all be free from illness.

May all see what is auspicious.

May no one suffer.

Om peace, peace, peace.

The gathering was held to convey good wishes, affection, and prayers for Capt. Machchhar, and to honour the spirit of service, dedication, and love for the nation.

Capt. Machchhar, a former SpiceJet commander who joined flydubai as a direct-entry captain, has been widely praised after reports that he was stabbed in the cockpit of flight FZ1073 and, despite his injuries, managed to open the cockpit door so that passengers and crew could overpower the attacker. The aircraft later landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. He hails from a family with roots in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed Capt. Machchhar as a “hero,” saying his courage and resolve helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy. According to government sources, the Prime Minister also spoke to the captain’s wife and parents, applauded his bravery, and assured them that Indian missions were providing all possible assistance while he undergoes treatment.

Organisers said the Surat ceremony reflected the pride and concern of fellow citizens.

“Proud of you, Capt. Smit Machchhar. Every Indian is proud of you. Heartfelt prayers from fellow citizens for your speedy and complete recovery,” the message associated with the event read.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)