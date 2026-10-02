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Home > BL News > Sejal Group Chairman Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada Conferred with Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship 2026

Sejal Group Chairman Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada Conferred with Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship 2026

Sejal Group Chairman Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada Conferred with Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship 2026

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Last updated: October 2, 2026 18:49:11 IST

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Sejal Group Chairman Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada Conferred with Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship 2026

Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada, Chairman, Sejal Group, was felicitated with the Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship 2026 at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, New Delhi.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2: Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada, Chairman, Sejal Group, has been honoured with the Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship – 2026 by the Atal Foundation. The prestigious recognition was conferred in the Entrepreneurship category for his visionary leadership, entrepreneurial excellence and meritorious service to the nation.

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The award ceremony was held at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Teen Murti, New Delhi – 110011 on 19th September 2026. Mr. Gada was felicitated with a trophy and a formal Citation of Honour by the Selection Committee of the Atal Foundation.

The Atal Udyog Award celebrates distinguished entrepreneurs who have demonstrated innovation, resilience, and commitment to building enterprises that contribute to India’s economic growth and social development.

Under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada, Sejal Group has established a strong reputation for integrity, quality, and customer-centric growth. His entrepreneurial journey is an inspiring example of how vision coupled with perseverance can create sustainable businesses and generate meaningful impact.

On receiving the award, Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada, Chairman, Sejal Group, said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive the Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship – 2026. This honour is not mine alone – it belongs to every member of the Sejal Group family, our dedicated employees, our trusted partners, and our valued customers. I believe true entrepreneurship is about creating value for society and empowering others. I dedicate this recognition to the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship and to the youth who dream of building a self-reliant India.”

The management and team of Sejal Group congratulated Mr. Gada on this well-deserved recognition.

About Sejal Group

Sejal Group is a Mumbai-based enterprise led by Chairman Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada. The Group is committed to excellence, ethical business practices, and sustainable growth while contributing to industry development and community welfare.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2026 6:49 PM IST
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Sejal Group Chairman Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada Conferred with Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship 2026

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Sejal Group Chairman Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada Conferred with Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship 2026

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Sejal Group Chairman Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada Conferred with Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship 2026
Sejal Group Chairman Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada Conferred with Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship 2026
Sejal Group Chairman Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada Conferred with Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship 2026
Sejal Group Chairman Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada Conferred with Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship 2026

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