Kalamandir Jewellers Announces Siddharth Randeria as Brand Ambassador

Where timeless jewellery meets timeless storytelling

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 2: Kalamandir Jewellers, one of India’s prominent jewellery retail chains, has announced the appointment of celebrated Gujarati theatre and film personality Siddharth Randeria as its brand ambassador. The association brings together two enduring legacies — Kalamandir Jewellers’ four-decade journey in the jewellery industry and Siddharth Randeria’s remarkable contribution to Gujarati theatre and entertainment spanning more than five decades.

Through this partnership, Kalamandir Jewellers aims to strengthen its connection with consumers across generations while celebrating the values of trust, tradition, relationships and timeless craftsmanship that have been at the heart of the brand’s journey.

Speaking about the association, Milan Shah, Director, Kalamandir Jewellers, said, “We are delighted to welcome Siddharth Randeria to the Kalamandir family. His extraordinary journey in Gujarati theatre and entertainment, his ability to connect with audiences across generations and his deep cultural connect make this association particularly meaningful for us. Kalamandir has completed 40 years by building relationships rooted in trust, quality and transparency, and we see a strong resonance between these values and Siddharth Randeria’s journey. We look forward to creating meaningful stories and experiences together that celebrate our shared connection with people and tradition.”

Commenting on the association, Siddharth Randeria said, “I am very happy to be associated with Kalamandir Jewellers, a brand that has built a strong legacy over four decades. Jewellery is much more than an ornament; it is connected to our celebrations, relationships, traditions and some of the most memorable moments of our lives. I see a natural connection between these values and Kalamandir’s journey. I look forward to being part of this association and celebrating the emotions and stories that make these moments truly special.”

A renowned name in Gujarati theatre, Siddharth Randeria is an actor, writer, director, dramatist and producer. His association with theatre dates back to 1970, and his official profile states that he has been associated with more than 70 theatre productions and has crossed 12,000 live performances. Over the years, his work has built a strong connection with Gujarati audiences in India and overseas, with the Gujjubhai franchise emerging as one of the defining successes of his theatre career.

Randeria’s contribution extends beyond theatre into Gujarati cinema, where he has been associated with films including Gujjubhai the Great, GujjuBhai – Most Wanted and Chaal Jeevi Laiye!. His official production platform describes Gujjubhai as a theatre brand that developed a strong mass cultural connect and subsequently expanded into cinema.

The association comes at an important milestone for Kalamandir Jewellers, which completes 40 years of its journey. Established in 1986 in Kosamba near Surat, the brand has grown from a small jewellery store into a prominent retail jewellery group. Over the years, its journey has been built around customer trust, quality, transparency and a balance of tradition and innovation. These principles continue to form an important part of Kalamandir’s brand and customer promise.

The collaboration with Siddharth Randeria is envisioned as a celebration of shared values and generational connections. While Kalamandir Jewellers represents four decades of relationships built around jewellery and cherished occasions, Randeria brings more than five decades of storytelling and cultural connection with audiences.

With Siddharth Randeria as its new brand ambassador, Kalamandir Jewellers enters its next chapter with a shared vision — to celebrate the timeless significance of jewellery and the stories, relationships and moments that make every piece meaningful.

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