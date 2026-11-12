SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

Written By:
Last updated: November 12, 2026 20:39:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

Cochin Shipyard CMD Jose V. J. and NeST Group CMD Dr. N. Jehangir inaugurate India’s first indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding (HLAW) technology and R&D Centre at NeST Hi-Tech Park, Kochi.

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 12: In a significant boost to India’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, SFO Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the flagship company of NeST Group, and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have unveiled the country’s first indigenously designed and manufactured Hybrid Laser Arc Welding (HLAW) technology.

You Might Be Interested In

The announcement was made at the inauguration of the Advanced Laser Engineering Centre and Hybrid Laser Arc Welding R&D Facility at NeST Hitek Park, Kalamassery. The facility was inaugurated by Shri Jose V. J., Chairman and Managing Director, CSL, and Dr. N. Jehangir, Chairman and Managing Director, SFO Technologies.

Jointly developed by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and SFO Technologies, the Hybrid Laser Arc Welding (HLAW) system integrates laser welding, conventional arc welding, robotics and advanced automation, powered by a high-power fibre laser source indigenously developed by SFO Technologies. The technology is expected to deliver faster welding speeds, deeper penetration, lower distortion and improved weld consistency across shipbuilding, defence, heavy engineering, railways, energy and other strategic manufacturing sectors like large tanks, wagons etc. for improving productivity.

The development is seen as a step towards reducing India’s dependence on imported laser welding platforms and strengthening domestic capability in high-end industrial technologies. For shipbuilding in particular, where welding is central to vessel construction, the system could help improve productivity, structural quality and manufacturing repeatability.

“This is a proud moment not only for SFO Technologies but for Indian manufacturing. By developing the high-power fiber laser source in-house and integrating it with advanced welding, robotics and automation, we have demonstrated that high-end manufacturing technologies can be conceived, engineered and built in India,” said Dr. N. Jehangir.

Shri Jose V. J. said the partnership showed how engineering innovation could address real industrial needs.

“Cochin Shipyard’s collaboration with SFO Technologies has enabled the joint development of a technology that is relevant to shipbuilding and other manufacturing industries. The indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding has the potential to improve productivity, quality and competitiveness across Indian manufacturing,” he said.

The new centre will focus on research, testing, validation, and commercialisation of advanced laser technologies, supporting the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat while positioning Kochi as an emerging hub for industrial innovation.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 12, 2026 8:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Exclusive-Chinese AI firms rush to secure Nvidia chip capacity as spy scandal stirs fear of US curbs

Dollar reaches 19-month high as rate expectations dominate

Explainer-Could Huang, Nvidia and company's board be held liable over affair scandal?

SpaceX to invest over $74 billion in supercompute facilities in Texas, Arizona

Trump's Commerce chief Lutnick criticized over chip exports after Nvidia CEO resignation

LATEST NEWS

TV personality and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith visits White House

Venture Global asks DOE for approval to re-export LNG from CP2 project

Exclusive-Kalshi ends Donald Trump Jr's advisory contract due to Polymarket conflict 

Steve Carell, John C. Reilly to star in Broadway play 'The Odd Couple'

Germany train ahead of Nations League test against Serbia

FTSE 100 rises on strong earnings, economic data

SpaceX plans over $74 billion investment in Texas, Arizona AI campuses

Energy drinks may raise risk of serious heart problems, study finds

Lionel Richie returns to stage nearly two months after heart procedure, tells fans "I’m doing just fine"

Palace manager Sage sacked with club bottom of Premier League

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology
SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology
SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology
SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

QUICK LINKS