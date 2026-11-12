SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

Cochin Shipyard CMD Jose V. J. and NeST Group CMD Dr. N. Jehangir inaugurate India’s first indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding (HLAW) technology and R&D Centre at NeST Hi-Tech Park, Kochi.

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 12: In a significant boost to India’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, SFO Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the flagship company of NeST Group, and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have unveiled the country’s first indigenously designed and manufactured Hybrid Laser Arc Welding (HLAW) technology.

The announcement was made at the inauguration of the Advanced Laser Engineering Centre and Hybrid Laser Arc Welding R&D Facility at NeST Hitek Park, Kalamassery. The facility was inaugurated by Shri Jose V. J., Chairman and Managing Director, CSL, and Dr. N. Jehangir, Chairman and Managing Director, SFO Technologies.

Jointly developed by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and SFO Technologies, the Hybrid Laser Arc Welding (HLAW) system integrates laser welding, conventional arc welding, robotics and advanced automation, powered by a high-power fibre laser source indigenously developed by SFO Technologies. The technology is expected to deliver faster welding speeds, deeper penetration, lower distortion and improved weld consistency across shipbuilding, defence, heavy engineering, railways, energy and other strategic manufacturing sectors like large tanks, wagons etc. for improving productivity.

The development is seen as a step towards reducing India’s dependence on imported laser welding platforms and strengthening domestic capability in high-end industrial technologies. For shipbuilding in particular, where welding is central to vessel construction, the system could help improve productivity, structural quality and manufacturing repeatability.

“This is a proud moment not only for SFO Technologies but for Indian manufacturing. By developing the high-power fiber laser source in-house and integrating it with advanced welding, robotics and automation, we have demonstrated that high-end manufacturing technologies can be conceived, engineered and built in India,” said Dr. N. Jehangir.

Shri Jose V. J. said the partnership showed how engineering innovation could address real industrial needs.

“Cochin Shipyard’s collaboration with SFO Technologies has enabled the joint development of a technology that is relevant to shipbuilding and other manufacturing industries. The indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding has the potential to improve productivity, quality and competitiveness across Indian manufacturing,” he said.

The new centre will focus on research, testing, validation, and commercialisation of advanced laser technologies, supporting the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat while positioning Kochi as an emerging hub for industrial innovation.

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