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Home > BL News > Shivani Sharma Foundation & Lion Club of Bombay Hilltop Bring Smiles to Elderly Women Through a Heartwarming Initiative

Shivani Sharma Foundation & Lion Club of Bombay Hilltop Bring Smiles to Elderly Women Through a Heartwarming Initiative

Shivani Sharma Foundation & Lion Club of Bombay Hilltop Bring Smiles to Elderly Women Through a Heartwarming Initiative

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Last updated: October 3, 2026 16:08:13 IST

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Shivani Sharma Foundation & Lion Club of Bombay Hilltop Bring Smiles to Elderly Women Through a Heartwarming Initiative

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: In a meaningful step towards serving society, Shivani Sharma Foundation, in collaboration with Lion Club of Bombay Hilltop, successfully organized the Women’s Support Initiative at Vriddhashram on 1st October, commemorating The International Day of Older Persons, and bringing joy, dignity, and hope to the elderly women residing at the old age home.

Guided by its vision of “Small Step, Big Impact,” the Shivani Sharma Foundation continues to work towards creating a compassionate and inclusive society by supporting underprivileged communities, empowering women, educating children, and encouraging social welfare initiatives across India.

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As part of the initiative, the foundation distributed essential items including blankets, bedsheets, women’s wear, men’s wear, socks, and food to the residents. These thoughtful contributions were aimed at improving their comfort and well-being while reminding them that they are valued and cared for.

The event was held in observance of The International Day of Older Persons, celebrated globally on 1st October, to honour senior citizens and recognize their invaluable contributions to society. The initiative reflected the Foundation’s commitment to ensuring that elderly individuals receive not only essential support but also love, dignity, companionship, and respect.

Shivani Sharma Foundation & Lion Club of Bombay Hilltop Bring Smiles to Elderly Women Through a Heartwarming Initiative

The event was filled with warmth, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Volunteers and team members spent quality time with the residents, interacting with them, listening to their stories, and organizing a lively Housie game. The atmosphere was filled with excitement as everyone participated enthusiastically, followed by the distribution of gifts that brought smiles to every face.

The elderly women expressed immense happiness and gratitude, making the event an emotional and memorable experience for everyone present. More than the donations, it was the love, companionship, and respect shared during the day that truly touched their hearts.

The event was further graced by the presence of several distinguished guests, who wholeheartedly participated in the initiative by interacting with the elderly women, distributing blankets, gifts, clothing, and other essential items, and spending quality time with the residents. Their encouraging words, warm conversations, and compassionate presence made the celebration even more meaningful.

The esteemed guests included: Hon. Mr. Anil Galgali – Senior Journalist & RTI Activist; Hon. Adv. Arvind Tiwari – NCP Leader (Sharad Pawar)various community welfare initiatives; Hon.Shivani Sharma Indian Actress, Entrepreneur Founder- Shivani Sharma Foundation, Glam Carpet Pvt. Ltd., Boonne Fashion; Hon. Ruchitaa Mehrra – Project Coordinator, Lions Club of Bombay Hilltop; Hon. Amit Tiwari – Founder, Sathi The Youth Foundation; Hon. Mr. Manish Mishra – Actor & Director, Setu Pictures; Hon. Mr. Shiva Shukla – Founder, Seven Rolls Entertainment LLP; Hon. Hitendraa J. Kapopara – Designer, Stylist & Producer, Vibha Films; Hon. Venkatesh Rajan – Social Worker.

Their presence and active participation reflected a shared commitment towards serving society and bringing happiness to the lives of the elderly. The guests appreciated the efforts of the Shivani Sharma Foundation and Lion Club of Bombay Hilltop for organizing such a thoughtful and impactful initiative.

Speaking about the foundation’s mission, the team shared that the Shivani Sharma Foundation believes real change begins with compassion and collective action. Through continuous social initiatives, collaborations with NGOs, volunteers, and CSR partners, the foundation is committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of those who need it most.

The foundation’s growing efforts reflect its dedication to serving society through meaningful action, proving that even the smallest act of kindness can create a lifelong impact.

“A small step of kindness can make a lifetime of difference.”

With initiatives like these, the Shivani Sharma Foundation continues to inspire individuals and organizations to come together for a better, kinder, and more compassionate society.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 3, 2026 4:08 PM IST
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Shivani Sharma Foundation & Lion Club of Bombay Hilltop Bring Smiles to Elderly Women Through a Heartwarming Initiative

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Shivani Sharma Foundation & Lion Club of Bombay Hilltop Bring Smiles to Elderly Women Through a Heartwarming Initiative
Shivani Sharma Foundation & Lion Club of Bombay Hilltop Bring Smiles to Elderly Women Through a Heartwarming Initiative
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