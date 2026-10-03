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Home > Sports > Germany train for Nations League game against Greece after recent home defeat

Germany train for Nations League game against Greece after recent home defeat

Germany train for Nations League game against Greece after recent home defeat

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Published: October 3, 2026 15:32:05 IST

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Germany train for Nations League game against Greece after recent home defeat

VIDEO SHOWS: JUERGEN KLOPP COACHING TRAINING SESSION OF GERMANY SQUAD AHEAD OF NATIONS LEAGUE GAME AGAINST GREECE  COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 3, 2026 3:32 PM IST
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Germany train for Nations League game against Greece after recent home defeat

Germany train for Nations League game against Greece after recent home defeat

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Germany train for Nations League game against Greece after recent home defeat

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Germany train for Nations League game against Greece after recent home defeat
Germany train for Nations League game against Greece after recent home defeat
Germany train for Nations League game against Greece after recent home defeat
Germany train for Nations League game against Greece after recent home defeat

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