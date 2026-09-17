Signoff Launches Enterprise Agentic AI Intelligence Platform

Juniper Hotels becomes the first enterprise to deploy the platform across nine properties, marking the commercial launch of Signoff’s AI-powered decision intelligence platform

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17: Signoff today announced the launch of its Enterprise Agentic AI Intelligence Platform, designed to help organizations turn fragmented enterprise data into predictive insights and actionable business decisions. The company also announced its first large-scale enterprise deployment with Juniper Hotels Limited (NSE: JUNIPER), where the platform will be rolled out across nine properties in India. Hospitality is the first industry in Signoff’s broader vision to bring Agentic AI-driven decision intelligence to enterprises across multiple sectors.

Signoff combines autonomous AI agents with enterprise data to create an intelligent decision layer that works alongside existing business applications. Instead of simply reporting historical performance, the platform continuously interprets operational, financial and market signals, predicts potential outcomes and recommends actions to improve business performance. While its first deployment is in hospitality, the underlying architecture is designed to scale across industries where fragmented data and complex decision-making slow business performance.

“AI is moving beyond answering questions to transforming how enterprises make decisions and drive performance. We believe the next generation of transformative enterprises will work alongside Signoff’s autonomous AI agents that continuously monitor performance, identify opportunities, anticipate risks and recommend the next best actions. Signoff is building that intelligence layer—born in India, built for the world. Hospitality is where we began, but our vision extends across industries wherever fragmented data and complex decisions limit business performance. Our ambition is to build a world-class AI product and help enterprises globally make faster, smarter and more profitable decisions,” said Sankalp Saxena, Co-founder & CEO, Signoff.

Modern enterprises generate large volumes of data across finance, operations, customer engagement, market intelligence and productivity systems. Yet leadership teams continue to spend significant time bringing this information together for reporting instead of focusing on decisions. Signoff creates an AI layer that securely connects these systems, understands business context and continuously recommends actions to improve business outcomes. In hospitality, these capabilities span property management, reservations, revenue management, guest feedback, finance and market intelligence systems.

Built on a secure, cloud-native architecture, the platform integrates with existing enterprise systems without replacing current technology investments. Its network of specialized AI agents works across operational, financial and market data to identify opportunities, anticipate risks and recommend the next best course of action, helping organizations move from reactive reporting to continuous decision intelligence.

As part of its focus on operational excellence and technology-led innovation, Juniper Hotels Limited has partnered with Signoff to deploy the platform across nine properties in its portfolio. The implementation will give leadership teams a unified, real-time view of operational, financial and market performance while enabling predictive, data-driven decision-making across the organization.

“As our portfolio continues to expand, having timely and actionable insights across every property has become increasingly important. Signoff’s Agentic AI platform enables us to move beyond static reporting towards predictive, forward-looking decision support. Its ability to unify financial, operational and market intelligence while delivering prescriptive recommendations will strengthen decision-making, improve operational efficiency and help drive better business outcomes across our portfolio,” said Arun Saraf, Chairman and Managing Director, Juniper Hotels Limited.

Founded in December 2025 by Sankalp Saxena, Sricharan Sundaram, Toshik Agarwal and Satyam Garg, Signoff has progressed from concept to commercial deployments in under six months. The company has already deployed its platform across 10 hotels in India and has a strong pipeline of additional enterprise prospects. Building on its initial success in hospitality, Signoff plans to expand into sectors including healthcare, retail and real estate, where organizations face similar challenges in turning fragmented enterprise data into actionable business decisions.

As enterprises increasingly adopt intelligent automation, Signoff aims to become the enterprise AI intelligence layer powering the next generation of decision-making across industries, helping organizations improve operational efficiency, profitability and overall business performance.

About Signoff

Signoff is a cloud-native Agentic AI intelligence platform that helps enterprises improve operational efficiency and profitability through intelligent AI agents. Launched first in hospitality, the platform is designed to extend across other data-intensive verticals, securely aggregating enterprise data from multiple systems, understanding business context and delivering predictive insights and prescriptive recommendations that enable faster, smarter business decisions. By combining financial intelligence, operational analytics, market signals and customer insights into a single intelligence layer, Signoff empowers organizations to improve performance without replacing existing technology investments. For more information, please visit www.signoff.today

About Juniper Hotels Limited

Juniper Hotels Limited (JHL) is a leading developer of big box luxury hotels and the largest owner of Hyatt-affiliated hotels in India. A strategic partnership between the Saraf Group, a seasoned hotel developer with over four decades of expertise, and Hyatt, a premier international hospitality player, Juniper Hotels is a leading luxury hotel development and ownership company. The company operates 1,895 keys, including 245 serviced apartments in key metro and emerging cities as well as tourist destinations.

Juniper Hotels has extensive experience in identifying opportunities in hospitality destinations, developing high-end luxury hotels and nurturing them through active asset management. The company is the only hotel company in India having a joint venture with a world-renowned hospitality company as an equal promoter partner.

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