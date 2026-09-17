'Diana Unheard' docu-series with unheard recordings of Princess Diana set for international launch

Los Angeles [US], September 17 (ANI): ‘Diana Unheard’, a brand new documentary series, which features unheard audio recordings of Princess Diana as she speaks about her life, loves, and the royal family, is all set to receive an international launch.

As per a Deadline report, the rights for the documentary series have landed at Cineflix, with now gearing up for a big launch at MIPCOM in Cannes. The three-part doc was made by Love Monday TV, the UK indie behind shows about the British monarchy including ‘Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors’ for ITV and ‘William and Harry: Love and Betrayal’ for Channel 5.

Notably, the producers of ‘Diana Unheard’ secured access to the secretly taped conversations Diana had with her friend James Colhurst in 1991. These formed the foundation of Andrew Morton’s explosive book ‘Diana: Her True Story’.

Love Monday worked with Morton and Colhurst to secure access to the secretly taped conversations that Diana had with her friend James Colhurst in 1991.

As per Deadline, the Princess is in revealing form in the audio tapes, where she also spoke candidly about Prince Charles and Camilla (now King Charles III and Queen Camilla), as well as the then Prince Andrew, who has since been stripped of his royal titles following scrutiny of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

“In making Diana Unheard, we wanted to challenge the narrative that has too often portrayed Diana, Princess of Wales, simply as a victim of her circumstances. This is Diana not as a passive victim of events, but as a woman taking control of her own narrative and risking everything to make her voice heard. Diana Unheard restores authorship of one of the most scrutinised lives in modern history to the woman at its centre,” said Kerena Barefield, Creative Director at Love Monday TV. (ANI)

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