'Diana Unheard' docu-series with unheard recordings of Princess Diana set for international launch

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > 'Diana Unheard' docu-series with unheard recordings of Princess Diana set for international launch

'Diana Unheard' docu-series with unheard recordings of Princess Diana set for international launch

'Diana Unheard' docu-series with unheard recordings of Princess Diana set for international launch
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

Written By:
Last updated: September 17, 2026 20:35:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

'Diana Unheard' docu-series with unheard recordings of Princess Diana set for international launch

Los Angeles [US], September 17 (ANI): ‘Diana Unheard’, a brand new documentary series, which features unheard audio recordings of Princess Diana as she speaks about her life, loves, and the royal family, is all set to receive an international launch.

As per a Deadline report, the rights for the documentary series have landed at Cineflix, with now gearing up for a big launch at MIPCOM in Cannes. The three-part doc was made by Love Monday TV, the UK indie behind shows about the British monarchy including ‘Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors’ for ITV and ‘William and Harry: Love and Betrayal’ for Channel 5.

You Might Be Interested In

Notably, the producers of ‘Diana Unheard’ secured access to the secretly taped conversations Diana had with her friend James Colhurst in 1991. These formed the foundation of Andrew Morton’s explosive book ‘Diana: Her True Story’.

Love Monday worked with Morton and Colhurst to secure access to the secretly taped conversations that Diana had with her friend James Colhurst in 1991.

As per Deadline, the Princess is in revealing form in the audio tapes, where she also spoke candidly about Prince Charles and Camilla (now King Charles III and Queen Camilla), as well as the then Prince Andrew, who has since been stripped of his royal titles following scrutiny of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

“In making Diana Unheard, we wanted to challenge the narrative that has too often portrayed Diana, Princess of Wales, simply as a victim of her circumstances. This is Diana not as a passive victim of events, but as a woman taking control of her own narrative and risking everything to make her voice heard. Diana Unheard restores authorship of one of the most scrutinised lives in modern history to the woman at its centre,” said Kerena Barefield, Creative Director at Love Monday TV. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 17, 2026 8:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ANIani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Andy Cohen reacts to Julia Stiles calling him out on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Matthew Lillard says he is “embarrassed” about returning for ‘Scream 7’ after Melissa Barrera’s firing

Dubai International Film Festival revived for December 2027 edition

Sacrifice trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy kidnaps Chris Evans for life-threatening ritual in this comedy thriller

Madonna to open 2026 MTV VMAs with first performance at show in 23 years

LATEST NEWS

CAF president reaffirms Tanzania's AFCON 2027 hosting role

US Democrats look to stop Trump's Saudi nuclear deal

Dangote IPO tests Nigeria's fintech infrastructure as investor demand overwhelms platforms

GE Aerospace says GE9X mid-seal issue won't delay Boeing 777X entry into service

Spanish Super Cup's Istanbul move driven by Asian Cup clash, RFEF chief says

UPDATE 1-Three pumping stations along Saudi East-West Pipeline were hit in recent attack, sources say

Nebius hikes AI cloud prices again as demand for computing power soars

UK silence over demand for Apple data access is farcical, lawyer says

CAF president reaffirms Tanzania's AFCON 2027 hosting role

BRIEF-Vinci Autoroutes Traffic Down 5.6% In August 2026, Down 3.2% Ytd

'Diana Unheard' docu-series with unheard recordings of Princess Diana set for international launch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'Diana Unheard' docu-series with unheard recordings of Princess Diana set for international launch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'Diana Unheard' docu-series with unheard recordings of Princess Diana set for international launch
'Diana Unheard' docu-series with unheard recordings of Princess Diana set for international launch
'Diana Unheard' docu-series with unheard recordings of Princess Diana set for international launch
'Diana Unheard' docu-series with unheard recordings of Princess Diana set for international launch

QUICK LINKS