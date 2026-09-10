Snack Bowls Are Having a Moment: How Indians Are Building Their Own Better-For-You Mixes

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Snack Bowls Are Having a Moment: How Indians Are Building Their Own Better-For-You Mixes

Snack Bowls Are Having a Moment: How Indians Are Building Their Own Better-For-You Mixes

Snack Bowls Are Having a Moment: How Indians Are Building Their Own Better-For-You Mixes

Written By:
Last updated: September 10, 2026 21:52:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Snack Bowls Are Having a Moment: How Indians Are Building Their Own Better-For-You Mixes

New Delhi [India], September 10: Snacking in India is changing as the traditional biscuit packet and namkeen jar are increasingly making space for bowls filled with makhana, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and berries. For many younger and urban consumers, snacking is no longer just about curbing hunger but also about making more mindful choices without compromising on taste.

The appeal of the make-your-own snack bowls lies in their simplicity. A handful of roasted makhana, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and dried US cranberries can come together in minutes to create a mix that is crunchy, naturally sweet, and easy to carry. Ingredients can also be changed depending on taste and mood, from a sweet combination of fruit, nuts, and dark chocolate to an Indian-inspired mix of makhana, peanuts, seeds, and a touch of chaat masala.

You Might Be Interested In

This growing interest reflects a wider shift towards more intentional snacking. Consumers are increasingly looking for foods that offer nutritional value while still being convenient and enjoyable. For instance ingredients such as nuts, seeds, makhana and dried fruits can make a simple snack more varied and satisfying. Cranberries can add a naturally sweet-tart flavour along with antioxidants and fibre to these combinations. Antioxidant-rich foods can support the body’s natural defence against oxidative stress, while fibre is important for digestive health, making cranberries a flavourful addition to an everyday snack bowl.

What makes the trend particularly relevant is its flexibility. There are no fixed recipes; consumers can build a bowl around what they enjoy and what they have at home. Makhana and roasted chana can sit alongside almonds, seeds and cranberries, bringing familiar Indian ingredients together with globally popular flavours.

Ultimately, the rise of snack bowls reflects a simple change in the way Indians snack: the focus is shifting from simply eating between meals to making those moments more thoughtful. With a mix of crunch, sweetness and variety, the DIY snack bowl is proving that better-for-you snacking does not have to be complicated.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 10, 2026 9:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

IMF says global growth on track to reach 3% in 2026, but risks remain high

Trump administration proposes waiving grace period for H-1B holders after job loss

Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches dermatologist-formulated medi-facial kit for Indian skin

IMF say global growth on track to reach 3% in 2026, but risks remain high

Whinta Launches White-Label AI Voice Platform, Letting Agencies Run Their Own Voice AI Business

LATEST NEWS

Garcia Bernal looks at masculinity and class in new film at Venice

Polymarket taps finance veteran Warren Jenson as its first CFO

New Caledonia football chief backs Infantino for FIFA re-election

UPDATE 1-House Democrat urges US action over sleeping Tesla drivers

AI-powered documentary tests cinema's boundaries in Venice

AI-powered documentary tests cinema's boundaries in Venice

Snack Bowls Are Having a Moment: How Indians Are Building Their Own Better-For-You Mixes

Image of global soccer 'damaged' under Infantino's leadership, head of French federation says

Clemson eager to regroup, focuses on Georgia Southern

AI-powered documentary tests cinema's boundaries in Venice

Snack Bowls Are Having a Moment: How Indians Are Building Their Own Better-For-You Mixes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Snack Bowls Are Having a Moment: How Indians Are Building Their Own Better-For-You Mixes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Snack Bowls Are Having a Moment: How Indians Are Building Their Own Better-For-You Mixes
Snack Bowls Are Having a Moment: How Indians Are Building Their Own Better-For-You Mixes
Snack Bowls Are Having a Moment: How Indians Are Building Their Own Better-For-You Mixes
Snack Bowls Are Having a Moment: How Indians Are Building Their Own Better-For-You Mixes

QUICK LINKS