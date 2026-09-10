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Home > NX News > Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches dermatologist-formulated medi-facial kit for Indian skin

Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches dermatologist-formulated medi-facial kit for Indian skin

Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches dermatologist-formulated medi-facial kit for Indian skin

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Last updated: September 10, 2026 21:17:13 IST

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Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches dermatologist-formulated medi-facial kit for Indian skin

The ‘SSC Insta Glow Medi-Facial’ has been developed based on Dr. Sakhiya’s experience of treating more than six lakh patients over a career spanning nearly 30 years

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 10: Dermatologist Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya has launched an exclusive facial kit formulated specifically for Indian skin, marking what Sakhiya Skin Clinic describes as the first such product in India developed by a dermatologist. The SSC Insta Glow Medi-Facial has been formulated based on Dr. Sakhiya’s experience of treating more than six lakh patients during a career spanning nearly 30 years.

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The professional medi-facial was launched on Wednesday for both men and women. It is designed to cleanse, exfoliate, brighten and hydrate the skin, helping provide an instant glow and a smoother-looking complexion.

The launch comes against the backdrop of India’s large facial-care market. According to estimates by Sakhiya Skin Clinic, around 2.5 to 3 crore facials are performed at beauty parlours, 25 to 30 lakh at clinics, and another 5 to 10 lakh at homes every month across the country. Despite the size of the market, there has been limited availability of facial kits developed by dermatologists specifically for Indian skin.

Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches dermatologist-formulated medi-facial kit for Indian skin

The SSC Insta Glow Medi-Facial has been developed to address this gap. The treatment follows a four-step protocol consisting of a cleanser, exfoliator, brightener and hydrator. Its active ingredients include glycolic acid, azelaic acid, salicylic acid, mandelic acid, lactic acid, alpha arbutin, Lumiflora Peony Extract and Dermawhite WF.

These ingredients help remove dead skin and surface build-up, improve skin texture, support a brighter and more even-looking complexion, and enhance skin smoothness and hydration. According to Dr. Sakhiya, the formulation also includes select ingredients sourced from the US.

Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya, Chief Dermatologist at Sakhiya Skin Clinic, said: “Based on nearly 30 years of experience in dermatology and treating more than six lakh patients for skin-related concerns, we developed SSC Insta Glow Medi-Facial keeping the needs of Indian skin in mind. Despite the large facial market in the country, there has been limited availability of an exclusive facial kit formulated by a dermatologist specifically for Indian skin. We have launched this medi-facial to bridge that gap and offer a professional skincare solution developed around these needs.”

The SSC Insta Glow Medi-Facial is available exclusively through Sakhiya Skin Clinic from September 9. The product has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹4,999, with a limited-period introductory offer of 50% off.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 10, 2026 9:17 PM IST
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Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches dermatologist-formulated medi-facial kit for Indian skin

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Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches dermatologist-formulated medi-facial kit for Indian skin

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Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches dermatologist-formulated medi-facial kit for Indian skin
Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches dermatologist-formulated medi-facial kit for Indian skin
Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches dermatologist-formulated medi-facial kit for Indian skin
Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches dermatologist-formulated medi-facial kit for Indian skin

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