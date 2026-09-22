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Home > BL News > Spinoto Raises USD 149K in Pre-Seed Funding to Strengthen Technology and Scale Automobile Service Operations

Spinoto Raises USD 149K in Pre-Seed Funding to Strengthen Technology and Scale Automobile Service Operations

Spinoto Raises USD 149K in Pre-Seed Funding to Strengthen Technology and Scale Automobile Service Operations

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Last updated: September 22, 2026 17:55:11 IST

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Spinoto Raises USD 149K in Pre-Seed Funding to Strengthen Technology and Scale Automobile Service Operations

Ahmedabad-based AutoTech startup Spinoto is entering its next phase of growth with a focus on technology, operational strength and scalability.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 21: Ahmedabad-based AutoTech startup Spinoto has raised $149,000 in pre-seed funding to strengthen its technology infrastructure and build robust, scalable operations as it expands its automobile service platform. Founded with a vision to simplify vehicle servicing and repair, Spinoto is building a technology-driven ecosystem that connects vehicle owners with automobile service providers through a single platform. The startup aims to bring greater convenience, transparency and accessibility to an industry that continues to rely heavily on fragmented offline services. Where the New Capital Will Go The fresh capital will primarily be deployed toward technology development, product enhancement and strengthening operational systems, enabling Spinoto to build a scalable foundation for its next phase of growth. “We are moving from learning the market to building for scale. This funding gives us the opportunity to strengthen our technology and operations while continuing to solve real problems faced by vehicle owners every day,” said Krunal Rana, Founder of Spinoto.

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Building a Digital Layer for Automobile Services Spinoto’s approach is focused on making automobile services more accessible and convenient—from routine servicing and repairs to workshop bookings and other vehicle-care requirements. The company is working toward creating a unified digital layer for automobile services, similar to how on-demand platforms have transformed other traditionally offline industries. From Ahmedabad to the Next Phase The startup has been building its presence from Ahmedabad and plans to use the coming phase to strengthen its operating model before expanding into additional major Indian cities. With the new funding, Spinoto enters its next phase with a clear focus: stronger technology, efficient operations and scalable growth across India’s automobile service ecosystem. From learning to scaling, Spinoto is building the operating system for India’s automobile service industry.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 22, 2026 5:55 PM IST
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Spinoto Raises USD 149K in Pre-Seed Funding to Strengthen Technology and Scale Automobile Service Operations

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Spinoto Raises USD 149K in Pre-Seed Funding to Strengthen Technology and Scale Automobile Service Operations

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Spinoto Raises USD 149K in Pre-Seed Funding to Strengthen Technology and Scale Automobile Service Operations

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Spinoto Raises USD 149K in Pre-Seed Funding to Strengthen Technology and Scale Automobile Service Operations
Spinoto Raises USD 149K in Pre-Seed Funding to Strengthen Technology and Scale Automobile Service Operations
Spinoto Raises USD 149K in Pre-Seed Funding to Strengthen Technology and Scale Automobile Service Operations
Spinoto Raises USD 149K in Pre-Seed Funding to Strengthen Technology and Scale Automobile Service Operations

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