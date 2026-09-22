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Home > BL News > Iris Clothings Expands Doreme’s Digital Footprint Through Amazon Partnership

Iris Clothings Expands Doreme’s Digital Footprint Through Amazon Partnership

Iris Clothings Expands Doreme’s Digital Footprint Through Amazon Partnership

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Last updated: September 22, 2026 16:26:11 IST

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Iris Clothings Expands Doreme’s Digital Footprint Through Amazon Partnership

Enhancing Online Visibility and Market Reach

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], September 22: Iris Clothings Limited (NSE: IRISDOREME), a readymade garment company engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids’ wear, has entered into an agreement with Amazon to sell its Doreme products on the platform, marking another significant step in the Company’s ongoing digital expansion strategy.

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The partnership is expected to enhance Doreme’s online visibility and product discoverability, while providing customers across a wider geographic footprint with greater accessibility and convenience. By leveraging Amazon’s extensive digital reach, Doreme will be able to connect with a broader consumer base and strengthen its presence in India’s rapidly evolving e-commerce ecosystem.

The Company views this development positively and remains aligned with its strategy of expanding Doreme’s reach across digital channels, with e-commerce expected to play an increasingly meaningful role in brand discovery, customer acquisition and market reach. The Amazon partnership complements Doreme’s existing offline distribution and retail presence, further strengthening its ability to serve consumers through multiple channels.

Iris Clothings remains committed to investing in Doreme’s digital evolution and believes that expanding its presence across leading e-commerce platforms will support stronger brand visibility, wider market penetration and long-term growth.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Santosh Ladha, Managing Director of Iris Clothings Limited, said: “Our partnership with Amazon marks an important milestone in strengthening Doreme’s digital footprint. We believe the platform’s extensive reach and strong consumer engagement will enhance the visibility and accessibility of our products, while enabling us to reach customers beyond our traditional distribution network. As consumer preferences increasingly shift towards digital channels, we remain focused on building a strong omnichannel presence for Doreme and leveraging e-commerce as an important avenue for sustainable growth.”

About Iris Clothings Limited

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Howrah, West Bengal, Iris Clothings Limited is a publicly listed company engaged in the design, manufacturing, branding, and distribution of children’s apparel. With seven in-house manufacturing facilities and two warehousing units, the company operates a fully integrated model — allowing scale, speed, and quality control across product categories. Iris Clothings serves over 140 distributors and has a strong retail presence in 26 states across India. In addition to DOREME, the company has developed multiple brand verticals and continues to focus on affordable fashion innovation. Iris Clothings Limited has been listed on NSE since 2018.

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹1,909 Mn, EBITDA of ₹294 Mn, and Net Profit of ₹162 Mn.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 22, 2026 4:26 PM IST
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Iris Clothings Expands Doreme’s Digital Footprint Through Amazon Partnership

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Iris Clothings Expands Doreme’s Digital Footprint Through Amazon Partnership
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