SRIT India Limited IPO Opens on September 28, 2026

Left To Right: Mr. Anuj Killa; Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. Nambiar Raghavan Madhusoodan, SRIT India Limited.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: SRIT India Limited, a Bengaluru-headquartered Information Technology and Information Technology enabled Services (IT/ITeS) solutions company, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Monday, September 28, 2026 aiming to raise ₹218.4 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE & BSE platform.

Total Issue Size – Up to 16,800,000 Equity Shares of ₹5 each

IPO Size – ₹218.4 Crore (At Upper Price Band)

Price Band – ₹123 – ₹130 Per Equity Share

Lot Size – 115 Equity Shares SRIT India Ltd Opening Press Re…

The issue size is 16,800,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹5 each with a price band of ₹123 – ₹130 Per Equity Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Net QIB – Not more than 50% of the Issue

NII – Not less than 15% Of the Issue

Individual Investors – Not less than 35% of the Issue

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Funding of capital expenditure requirements towards modernization of existing products and redevelopment, Funding working capital requirements, Achieving inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and General Corporate Purposes. The anchor bidding is on Friday, September 25, 2026 and the issue will open on Monday, September 28, 2026 and will close on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is KFin Technologies Limited.

Dr. Nambiar Raghavan Madhusoodan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of SRIT India Limited expressed, “The IPO marks an important milestone in SRIT’s journey of more than two and a half decades. We have built our capabilities around designing, implementing and operating mission-critical digital platforms across e-governance, telecommunications and broadband, and healthcare. The proposed deployment of the Net Proceeds towards product modernization, working capital and strategic growth initiatives is intended to support the next phase of our business as we continue strengthening our technology capabilities and expanding our solution portfolio.”

Mr. Ratiraj Tibrewal, Director of Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited said, “SRIT India Limited has developed a track record of executing large-scale digital transformation projects for Government entities and Enterprises. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had an outstanding Order Book of ₹12,047.17 million. In Fiscal 2026, revenue from operations stood at ₹4,499.99 million, with Operating EBITDA of ₹647.74 million and PAT of ₹432.89 million. The fresh issue is proposed to support product modernization, working capital requirements and strategic growth initiatives.”

About SRIT India Limited

SRIT India Limited is a Bengaluru-headquartered IT/ITeS solutions company offering digital solutions and automation of systems through custom application development and integration services. The Company designs, implements and operates digital platforms for Government entities and Enterprises in India and select overseas markets. It is strengthening its AI capabilities through AI-enabled solutions across its core verticals and has implemented large-scale, mission-critical projects.

Operations are organised across three verticals electronic governance, telecommunications and broadband, and healthcare delivered through a full-service stack spanning architecture and design, build and integration, data migration, deployment and continuous operations and maintenance. Delivery processes are appraised at CMMI V3.0 (DEV) Maturity Level 5 (Optimizing) and Systems Security Engineering Capability Maturity Model, and carry nine ISO certifications spanning information security, IT service management, quality, environmental and occupational health and safety.

During FY26, the Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 4,499.99 million, EBITDA Margin of 14.39% & PAT Margin of 9.62%.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.