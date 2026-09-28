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Home > Hollywood > Jennifer Aniston gives fans cozy glimpse of life with beau Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston gives fans cozy glimpse of life with beau Jim Curtis

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/nayanthara-vignesh-shivan-host-jungle-themed-birthday-bash-for-twins-uyir-and-ulag20260928142852"> <p class="title">Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan host jungle-themed birthday bash for twins Uyir and Ulag</p> <a>

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan host jungle-themed birthday bash for twins Uyir and Ulag

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Last updated: September 28, 2026 15:00:12 IST

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Jennifer Aniston gives fans cozy glimpse of life with beau Jim Curtis

Los Angeles [US], September 28 (ANI): Actress Jennifer Aniston has given fans a rare glimpse into her home life with boyfriend Jim Curtis, sharing a cozy Sunday snapshot featuring the wellness author and her dogs.

In the Instagram post, Curtis is seen sitting on a sleek white sofa while playing with two of Aniston’s dogs.

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The ‘Friends’ star captioned the post as “Sunday love…,” as fans and celebrity friends responded in the comments.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The post is the latest glimpse into Aniston and Curtis’ relationship, which has largely remained low-key since they went public.

The couple have also been seen together in recent months, including at the September 2026 launch of Curtis’ book.

Aniston and Curtis first sparked romance rumours after being spotted together in Mallorca in July 2025 and made their relationship Instagram official in November 2025.

They have been in a relationship since mid-2025.

Curtis is a transformational coach, hypnotherapist, speaker and author. He is the author of The Book of Possibility, a self-help guide.

On the work front, Jennifer Aniston has recently wrapped up shooting for the fifth season of the acclaimed Apple TV+ drama ‘The Morning Show’. This has been confirmed as the final chapter of the series and is slated to air in 2027.

Aniston will also star in and executive produce Apple TV+’s 10-episode series adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’.

Universal Pictures has also announced recently that Aniston will star alongside Peter Dinklage in the holiday comedy-drama ‘Naughty’ directed by Olivia Wilde. Aniston plays Mallory, a mother trapped in a bitter custody battle whose last hope is tracking down Santa Claus (Dinklage) to testify at her divorce hearing. The film hits theatres on November 5, 2027. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 28, 2026 3:00 PM IST
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Tags: cozy-snapshotdogsinstagramjennifer anistonjim curtisrelationshipsunday-lovethe morning showwellness-author

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Jennifer Aniston gives fans cozy glimpse of life with beau Jim Curtis

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Jennifer Aniston gives fans cozy glimpse of life with beau Jim Curtis

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Jennifer Aniston gives fans cozy glimpse of life with beau Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston gives fans cozy glimpse of life with beau Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston gives fans cozy glimpse of life with beau Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston gives fans cozy glimpse of life with beau Jim Curtis

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