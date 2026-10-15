Taste Of Sikkim Expands in Gurgaon with New Outlet at Iris Broadway Mall, Sector 85

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 15: Taste Of Sikkim has expanded its footprint in the National Capital Region with the launch of its newest outlet at Iris Broadway Mall, Sector 85, Gurgaon, bringing its authentic Himalayan flavours to one of the city’s fastest-growing neighbourhoods.

The new 45-seater restaurant features thoughtfully designed indoor and outdoor seating inspired by the warmth, culture and craftsmanship of the Himalayas. Alongside the brand’s signature menu, the outlet introduces a selection of new regional specialties, including Timur Chicken, Cheese, Corn & Spinach Momos, Himachali Siddu, Sikkimese Black Sesame Chicken Curry, and Mutton Taas with Chewra.

The launch comes at a time when India’s celebration economy is gathering momentum, with broader festive season driving increased consumer spending on dining experiences. As more consumers seek meaningful occasions to connect over food, the new outlet is well positioned to cater to the growing appetite for authentic regional cuisine and experience-led dining.

Commenting on the launch, Pooja Sharma, Founder, Taste Of Sikkim, said, “This new outlet is another milestone in our journey to make authentic Himalayan cuisine more accessible while staying true to our roots. We are delighted to bring our signature flavours and new regional specialties closer to the Gurgaon community and look forward to welcoming guests with the warmth and hospitality that define Taste Of Sikkim.”

With this expansion, Taste Of Sikkim continues to strengthen its presence in NCR while advancing its vision of making authentic Himalayan cuisine more accessible to diners across India.

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