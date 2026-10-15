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Home > BL News > Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights & Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October

Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights & Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October

Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights & Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October

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Last updated: October 15, 2026 21:55:10 IST

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Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights & Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October

New Delhi [India], October 15: October brings a packed social calendar for many Indians, with festive travel, long Garba nights, late dinners and busy days spent away from home. Amid the celebrations, hydration and urinary health can easily take a back seat. Simple everyday habits, however, can help support urinary tract health through the festive season.

1. Make hydration a priority

Long hours of dancing, travelling or being outdoors can mean more fluid loss. Keeping water handy and drinking regularly throughout the day can help maintain adequate hydration. Instead of waiting until you feel extremely thirsty, make drinking water part of your routine.

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2. Don’t regularly hold your urine

Busy schedules and crowded event venues can make people postpone bathroom breaks. Making time to use the restroom when needed is a simple habit that can support urinary comfort.

3. Choose water-rich foods

Fruits and vegetables with high water content can complement regular fluid intake. Including options such as cucumber, watermelon, oranges and soups can add variety while contributing to overall hydration.

4. Add cranberries to your festive routine

Cranberries are often discussed in relation to urinary tract health, particularly because they contain compounds called proanthocyanidins. U.S. cranberries can be included in everyday foods such as yoghurt, smoothies, oats or homemade snack mixes. However, cranberry products should not be considered a treatment for an existing urinary tract infection.

5. Pay attention to persistent symptoms

Burning or pain while urinating, unusually frequent urination, lower abdominal discomfort, blood in the urine or fever should not simply be attributed to festive fatigue. Persistent or concerning symptoms warrant medical advice rather than self-treatment.

Festive celebrations do not have to come at the expense of everyday health habits. By staying hydrated, listening to the body and making mindful food choices, people can enjoy October’s travel, dancing and celebrations while keeping urinary health on their radar.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2026 9:55 PM IST
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Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights & Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October

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Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights & Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October

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Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights & Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October

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Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights & Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October
Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights & Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October
Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights & Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October
Festive Travel, Long Garba Nights & Less Water: 5 Ways to Protect Your Urinary Health This October

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