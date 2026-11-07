The Festive Mithai Makeover: Chef Hina Gujral Shares 2 Traditional Indian Sweets That Taste Better with U.S. Cranberries

New Delhi [India], November 7: Diwali is synonymous with traditional Indian sweets, but this festive season, classic mithai is getting a delicious makeover. Chef Hina Gujral brings a contemporary twist to festive desserts with U.S. cranberries, combining their vibrant red colour and sweet-tart flavour with the richness of traditional Indian ingredients.
From cranberry coconut ladoos to cranberry kaju katli, these easy festive dessert recipes offer a refreshing way to reinvent traditional Indian sweets. Cranberries add a burst of flavour to familiar mithai, making them perfect for Diwali celebrations, festive gifting and family gatherings.
Here are two cranberry-inspired mithai recipes to try this festive season.
1. Cranberry Coconut Ladoo
Ingredients:
- 1 cup desiccated coconut
- ½ cup condensed milk
- ¼ cup dried U.S. cranberries, finely chopped
- ½ tsp cardamom powder
- 1 tbsp ghee
- Extra desiccated coconut for coating
Method:
- Heat ghee in a pan and add the desiccated coconut. Roast on low heat for 2–3 minutes.
- Add condensed milk, chopped cranberries and cardamom powder. Mix well.
- Cook until the mixture comes together and leaves the sides of the pan.
- Allow it to cool slightly, then shape into small ladoos.
- Roll the ladoos in desiccated coconut and let them set before serving.
2. Cranberry Kaju Katli
Ingredients:
- 1 cup cashews
- ½ cup sugar
- ¼ cup water
- ¼ cup dried U.S. cranberries, finely chopped
- ½ tsp cardamom powder
- 1 tsp ghee
Method:
- Grind the cashews into a fine powder.
- Heat sugar and water in a pan until the syrup reaches a one-string consistency.
- Add the cashew powder and mix continuously on low heat.
- Add chopped cranberries, cardamom powder and ghee. Cook until the mixture forms a soft dough.
- Transfer to a greased surface, roll into a thin sheet and cut into diamond-shaped pieces once slightly cool.
These cranberry-infused Indian sweets bring together festive nostalgia and modern flavours, making them a delightful addition to any Diwali mithai platter.
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