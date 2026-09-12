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Home > Hollywood > Pierce Brosnan dismisses feud rumours with Tom Hardy, says "I love the dude"

Pierce Brosnan dismisses feud rumours with Tom Hardy, says "I love the dude"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/robert-de-niro-recalls-launching-tribeca-festival-after-911-to-revive-new-york-neighbourhood20260912181726"> <p class="title">Robert De Niro recalls launching Tribeca Festival after 9/11 to revive New York neighbourhood</p> <a>

Robert De Niro recalls launching Tribeca Festival after 9/11 to revive New York neighbourhood

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Last updated: September 12, 2026 19:40:13 IST

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Pierce Brosnan dismisses feud rumours with Tom Hardy, says "I love the dude"

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): Actor Pierce Brosnan has dismissed rumours of a feud with his ‘MobLand’ co-star Tom Hardy, describing the speculation as a “storm in a teacup” and saying the cast shares a close bond on and off the set, according to E! News. 

Brosnan denied reports of behind-the-scenes tension between him and Hardy during the filming of the crime drama.

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“Oh my God, it was a storm in a teacup, really. I love the dude. I love Tom Hardy. I’m a massive fan of the man’s work. Truly,” Brosnan said.

The veteran actor added that he, Hardy and co-star Helen Mirren have developed a strong working relationship.

“Tom, Helen and I are rock solid as a company, as a family. Everyone shows up for work, and everybody’s just there on the spot. It moves very fast so it’s not like we go out and socialise and go to the pub or anything like that. Everyone goes home to their families, and before you know it, you’ve done 10 episodes,” he said.

Hardy also dismissed any suggestion of discord, praising both Brosnan and Mirren and calling it a privilege to work alongside them.

“In many aspects, of course I look up to them. Coming up, these are actors that came before me. So to be able to work with them is a privilege, but also to be able to enjoy them, watching them spread their wings with their range now as well, and play against their type in some aspects, and really enjoy that is a beautiful thing to watch as a human being,” Hardy said, according to E! News. 

“These guys are really talented, and they’re having a lot of fun,” he added, according to E! News. 

Helen Mirren also spoke about her rapport with her co-stars, saying she shares an “extraordinary chemistry” with Brosnan.

“Obviously, Pierce and I have an extraordinary chemistry on-screen and off-screen. We’re very, very fond of each other. We respect each other enormously,” Mirren said.

Looking ahead to future seasons of ‘MobLand’, Mirren also expressed enthusiasm about working more closely with Hardy.

“Absolutely….,” she said when asked whether she would like to share more scenes with him.

Earlier this year, reports had claimed there was friction between Brosnan and Hardy during the filming of ‘MobLand’. However, the actors’ latest remarks have dismissed speculation, with both stars emphasising the camaraderie shared by the cast. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 12, 2026 7:40 PM IST
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Pierce Brosnan dismisses feud rumours with Tom Hardy, says "I love the dude"

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Pierce Brosnan dismisses feud rumours with Tom Hardy, says "I love the dude"
Pierce Brosnan dismisses feud rumours with Tom Hardy, says "I love the dude"
Pierce Brosnan dismisses feud rumours with Tom Hardy, says "I love the dude"
Pierce Brosnan dismisses feud rumours with Tom Hardy, says "I love the dude"

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