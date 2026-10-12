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Home > BL News > XLRI Hosts 13th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration; NABARD Chairman Speaks on Producers as Nation Builders

XLRI Hosts 13th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration; NABARD Chairman Speaks on Producers as Nation Builders

XLRI Hosts 13th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration; NABARD Chairman Speaks on Producers as Nation Builders

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Last updated: October 12, 2026 18:38:14 IST

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XLRI Hosts 13th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration; NABARD Chairman Speaks on Producers as Nation Builders

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 12: XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, hosted. Verghese Kurien Memorial Sustainable Development Oration, featuring Dr. Shaji Krishnan V, Chairman, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), as the Chief Guest and Orator. Organised as an initiative of the Fr. Arrupe Centre for Ecology and Sustainability (FACES), the annual oration paid tribute to the legacy of Dr. Verghese Kurien and his contribution to India’s cooperative movement and rural development.

The oration, themed “Producers as Nation Builders: Rethinking Growth, Institutions and Inclusion in India,” explored the role of producers in shaping India’s development journey and the importance of institutions, inclusive growth and sustainable rural livelihoods in building a more equitable economy.

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Dr. Shaji Krishnan V brings over three decades of experience across commercial banking, development finance, rural and cooperative banking, digital transformation and financial inclusion. At NABARD, he has championed initiatives spanning cooperative sector reforms, fintech, data analytics, climate finance and innovation-led rural development.

Address by Dr. Shaji Krishnan V, Chairman, NABARD:

Dr. Shaji Krishnan V emphasised the relevance of Dr. Verghese Kurien’s institutional philosophy in empowering producers as owners and nation-builders. He called for a shift towards production-led growth, supported by strong producer-centric institutions, collective ownership and rural enterprise creation to foster inclusive prosperity, retain value within communities and strengthen climate resilience.

Annual Report of the Fr. Arrupe Centre for Ecology and Sustainability

The programme also featured the presentation of the Annual Report of the Fr. Arrupe Centre for Ecology and Sustainability by Dr. Tata L. Raghu Ram, Chairperson, FACES.

FACES continues to advance XLRI’s commitment to responsible management through funded research projects spanning biodiversity, the circular economy and corporate sustainability. Its initiatives include rural immersion programmes, a PG Certificate in CSR Leadership, and incubation support for tribal and forest-based enterprises through XCITE and JIDCO. FACES also contributes to national ESG and biodiversity policy development, with plans to advise governments on integrating nature into decision-making and develop Dalma as a research laboratory for tribal enterprises.

The programme included an interaction between Dr. Shaji Krishnan V and the audience, providing an opportunity to engage with the themes raised during the oration.

Dr. Shaji Krishnan V Interacts with Rural Entrepreneurs at XCITE

XLRI Hosts 13th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration; NABARD Chairman Speaks on Producers as Nation Builders

Earlier in the day, Dr. Shaji Krishnan V visited the XLRI Council for Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship (XCITE), where he interacted with 15 founders and entrepreneurs associated with its rural business incubation initiative. The entrepreneurs presented their ventures, products and ideas, sharing their experiences and aspirations for growth.

The interaction provided a platform for dialogue on rural entrepreneurship, innovation and the opportunities and challenges facing emerging enterprises. XCITE, an initiative of XLRI supported by NABARD, seeks to nurture impact-driven ventures in agri-business, rural innovation and the circular economy with an emphasis on inclusive and sustainable development.

Dr. Shaji Krishnan V, Chairman, NABARD, appreciated the significant progress and distinctive business associations developed by XCITE over the past six months. He highlighted NABARD’s commitment to fostering innovation across Eastern and Northeastern India through capital support, regional infrastructure and digital initiatives to strengthen producer organisations. Emphasising innovation as a driver of economic growth, youth employment and balanced regional development, he reaffirmed NABARD’s commitment to nurturing emerging ventures.

The visit and the oration together underscored the importance of connecting entrepreneurial initiative, institutional support and sustainable development in strengthening rural economies.

Through the Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Sustainable Development Oration and its wider engagement with industry, policymakers and communities, XLRI continues to encourage dialogue on responsible leadership, inclusive growth and sustainable development, reflecting its enduring commitment to “For the Greater Good.”

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2026 6:38 PM IST
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XLRI Hosts 13th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration; NABARD Chairman Speaks on Producers as Nation Builders

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XLRI Hosts 13th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration; NABARD Chairman Speaks on Producers as Nation Builders

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XLRI Hosts 13th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration; NABARD Chairman Speaks on Producers as Nation Builders
XLRI Hosts 13th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration; NABARD Chairman Speaks on Producers as Nation Builders
XLRI Hosts 13th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration; NABARD Chairman Speaks on Producers as Nation Builders
XLRI Hosts 13th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration; NABARD Chairman Speaks on Producers as Nation Builders

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