AM/NS India signs Shareholders’ Agreement to upgrade five Government ITIs in Surat under PM-SETU

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 12: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has signed a Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA) with the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat to upgrade five Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the Surat cluster under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme.

The SHA now formalises how AM/NS India, the Centre and the Government of Gujarat will work together to take the approved investment plan towards implementation. As the next step, a dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be formed to manage the ITI upgrades and operations. AM/NS India will hold 51% ownership, while the Centre and the Government of Gujarat will hold 24.5% each.

The signing marks a key step in translating the approved Strategic Investment Plan for the Surat cluster into improvements in training facilities, courses and teaching. The plan sets out the proposed upgrades and investment.

With an approved investment of Rs 240 crore, the project aims to strengthen the employability of young people studying at the five ITIs. Better training facilities, updated courses and more hands-on learning will help students develop practical skills for jobs in manufacturing and related industries in the region.

Shri Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya, Cabinet Minister for Labour, Skill Development and Employment, Gujarat, said:

“Gujarat’s industrial development must continue to create opportunities for our young people. This partnership with AM/NS India will strengthen training at five Government ITIs in the Surat cluster and help students gain skills that employers need. By connecting technical education more closely with industry, we aim to improve employability and help local youth benefit from the State’s industrial growth.”

Ashutosh Telang, Director & Vice President – HR & Administration, AM/NS India, said:

“AM/NS India aims to strengthen the employability of young people in the region. Through this partnership, we will bring our manufacturing experience and NAMTECH’s technical education expertise to five Government ITIs in the Surat cluster. Better facilities, hands-on learning and stronger instructor training will help students build skills that employers need, preparing them for jobs in manufacturing and related industries while strengthening the pool of skilled local talent.”

AM/NS India will implement the project in partnership with New Age Makers’ Institute of Technology (NAMTECH), its academic and technical partner. The planned work includes modernising training facilities, updating existing courses, introducing new trades and strengthening instructor training.

For students, these improvements will mean more opportunities to learn using equipment and practices relevant to the workplace. Practical training will help them apply classroom knowledge and build confidence in performing technical tasks. Instructors will also receive training to strengthen their technical knowledge and teaching skills.

The project covers five Government ITIs: Government ITI, Surat; Government ITI, Hazira; Government ITI, Bardoli; Government ITI (Women), Sachin; and Government ITI (Women), Surat. Government ITI, Surat, will serve as the main training centre, supporting the other four institutes through shared facilities and resources.

By connecting training more closely with industry requirements, the project aims to improve students’ readiness for employment while helping employers access skilled candidates. The upgrades will also benefit students at the two women’s ITIs, supporting their preparation for technical careers.

The Gujarat agreement is one of two separate SHAs signed by AM/NS India under PM-SETU. The other covers four Government ITIs in the Vishakhapattnam cluster in Andhra Pradesh. Together, the projects cover nine ITIs with a combined approved investment of Rs 440 crore.

PM-SETU is a Government of India initiative with a total outlay of Rs 60,000 crore. It aims to upgrade 1,000 Government ITIs through industry partnerships and strengthen five National Skill Training Institutes, helping young people develop practical skills for employment.